Liverpool announced changes to its ticket pricing and structure for the upcoming 2023/24 season, along with a breakdown of seat allocation in the new Anfield Road Stand, leaving plenty to react to.

The club’s update included news of an end to the eight-year price freeze on home tickets for supporters, with an increase of two percent to apply to the majority of seats.

Plans for the allocation of additional seats from the new stand were also outlined, with 1,000 to go to those on the season ticket waiting list and 3,000 available for general admission.

Any increase in ticket pricing is never likely to be met with a positive reaction, but given the economic difficulties the country currently faces the response from supporters was unsurprisingly cold.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news:

SOS oppose any increase in the cost of tickets and we made that point clear to LFC through the SB.

We acknowledge the price freeze for junior & local tickets but we are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, where any increase – even 2% – will impact supporters. https://t.co/VXYBiOiT6m — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) March 14, 2023

Not a great look this IMO. In the middle of a cost of living crisis, having just posted a profit & with the knowledge that ticket prices is a minuscule part of the club’s overall income, putting the squeeze on supporters, however minor, isn’t good. https://t.co/GgSZhQxKbw — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) March 14, 2023

Poor this from the club. Why squeeze supporters for what essentially is nothing in the grand scheme of things, likely less than 1% of your revenue? As for the ticket breakdown, there’ll (rightly) be disappointment particularly from those on the waiting list… https://t.co/TpQNAmUID3 — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) March 14, 2023

We strongly disagree with the increase in ticket prices but we must thank @LFC for their engagement and consultation with the LDSA on accessible seating in the new Stand. We will continue to work with LFC to ensure the best matchday experience for our disabled supporters. pic.twitter.com/9xxAyG3LrW — Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (@LiverpoolDSA) March 14, 2023

It seems Liverpool have changed their approach to ticketing in the new stand. Original idea was for 5,200 general admission, down to 4,000 (1k ST and 3k per game). Unclear at the moment where the other 1,200 are assigned for. pic.twitter.com/PIzROHZjLO — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) March 14, 2023

Hahaha 1000 season tickets out of 7000, iv been on the waiting list since I was a teenager I'm now 44……. https://t.co/5yRi74og7i pic.twitter.com/cD2mS7gW4g — Jay Armitage (@J4Y_79) March 14, 2023

7000 new seats and only 1000 for new season ticket holders. So basically if you’re above 3000 on the waiting list you’ll probably never get one because the turnover is near zero. https://t.co/HV2H8orL4k — Mikey (@mike_italdisco) March 14, 2023

We have opposed this ticket increase at every step. Recently it was announced the club had made record profits, a 2% increase represents an insignificant amount to @LFC but comes at a time when people are already struggling with the cost of living crisis. @LFC GREED! — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) March 14, 2023

Massive question on the difference in ticket price between members and STHs. Lower main for example

Season ticket: £886

Member: 19 x £60 = £1140 Plus members’ sale hassle and the price of the membership itself. Clear why the club will never reopen the STWL. — Peter O'Neill (@peter_oneill1) March 14, 2023

Supporters union Spirit of Shankly, who were directly involved with the discussions regarding ticket pricing as per a contractual agreement, described the price increases as “cruel, unjust, unreasonable and unfair” given the cost of living crisis.

The SOS statement read: “In line with the contractual agreement, LFC did engage with the Supporters Board regarding its proposed ticket price increases.

“Whilst they are bound to consider the SB views, such matters are not subject to Fan Consent and therefore LFC retains absolute and final discretion over the determination of such matters. It is they who have decided to impose these price increases.

“To be clear, the LFC Supporters Board were unanimous in their opposition to any proposed ticket price increases and this remains our position.

“To implement any price increase during this cost of living crisis is cruel, unjust, unreasonable and unfair.”