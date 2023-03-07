Tuesday’s news roundup includes a word from FSG on summer plans, UEFA’s scheme to refund Liverpool fans and plenty more Man United reaction.

FSG will “invest wisely” in the summer

Liverpool owner John Henry has reiterated his commitment to the club and says that Fenway Sports Group will continue to “invest wisely” this summer.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo Henry said that FSG remain “fully committed to the long-term success of the club” and suggested money will be available in the summer.

“We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths,” he explained.

“We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.”

Quite what that means is unclear, but Liverpool are expected to go big on their midfield rebuild.

4 things today: UEFA to refund fans and away kit leaks

UEFA have announced that refunds will be offered to the 19,618 Liverpool supporters who attended last season’s Champions League final in Paris

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Cody Gakpo on Monday Night Football, describing the forward as a “revelation“

Wout Weghorst touched the famous This Is Anfield sign before Sunday’s 7-0 rout, with quotes from 2018 emerging that indicate the forward is a boyhood Red

Next season’s away kit has leaked online – featuring a bold green-and-white design

Latest Liverpool FC transfer rumours

Levi Colwill is a target for Liverpool according to Football Insider’s David Lynch

Lynch also expects Liverpool to be front-runners in the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer

The same journalist claimed the club would “absolutely love” to bring in Mason Mount

What’s happening elsewhere?

Joao Cancelo is said to be “rotting on the bench” following his loan move to Bayern Munich (GOAL)

Joao Felix says he and the Chelsea players are behind Graham Potter, describing the side’s dip in form as being “on all of us” (Sky Sports)

PSG forward Neymar is set for ankle surgery, ending his season early (The Athletic)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tweet of the day goes to this showreel of a special performance from Andy Robertson:

Tonight’s big game sees Borussia Dortmund travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, with the tie still very much in the balance following a 1-0 victory for Dortmund in the first leg.

You can catch the action live on BT Sport 1 from 8pm.