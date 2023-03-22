★ PREMIUM
Gavi ‘interest’ explained & Konate’s Mbappe claim – Latest LFC News

The extended break between Liverpool fixtures sees the club continue to be linked with midfielders, and Ibrahima Konate has given his thoughts on France’s new captain.

 

Liverpool’s Gavi ‘interest’ explained

2K6B4B4 Pablo Martin Paez Gavira Gavi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League, Group C football match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale on October 12, 2022 at Spotify Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain - Photo: Marc Graupera Aloma/DPPI/LiveMedia

Spanish midfielder Gavi may be available on a free transfer this summer as La Liga look to clamp down on Barcelona’s recent spending.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool said to have joined both Manchester clubs in monitoring the situation.

Barcelona remain hopeful that they will be able to resolve the situation, but plenty of Europe’s top clubs will be interested to see how things develop.

A move to Merseyside still looks unlikely, but Liverpool supporters will be keeping a watchful eye on one of the world’s most talented teenagers.

Here, we explain why Gavi is being linked to Liverpool and whether a move for the midfielder could happen.

 

Alisson’s “surprise” omission & Konate’s “crazy” Mbappe questions

DOHA, QATAR - Thursday, November 24, 2022: Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusail Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ederson has admitted he was “surprised” by the decision not to include Alisson in Brazil’s latest international squad
  • Spirit of Shankly have accused Man City of “poor crowd management” following the decision to cut Liverpool’s allocation for the upcoming fixture
  • Ibrahima Konate has called team-mates “crazy” following questions about Kylian Mbappe’s appointment as France captain

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2K697HM Naples, Italy. 12th Oct, 2022. DORTMUND - Sadio Mane of FC Bayern Munich during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna park on October 8, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. ANP | Dutch Height | GERRIT FROM COLOGNE Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

  • Arthur‘s agent has described the midfielder as “unlucky” in what has been a challenging loan spell with the Reds

 

What’s happening elsewhere?

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: SSC Napoli's Victor Osimhen (L) consoles Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (R) after a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Napoli are said to be unwilling to accept less than £132 million for Man United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen this summer (Il Mattino)

  • Former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 (Sky Sports)

  • Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani believes he has a strong chance of winning the race to purchase Man United (The Telegraph)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

If you’re looking for tips on how to take the perfect free-kick, look no further than Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s instructions here:

There’s not a great selection of football matches to choose from this evening, but you can catch Republic of Ireland’s friendly with Latvia live on Viaplay Sports at 7.45pm (GMT).

