The extended break between Liverpool fixtures sees the club continue to be linked with midfielders, and Ibrahima Konate has given his thoughts on France’s new captain.

Liverpool’s Gavi ‘interest’ explained

Spanish midfielder Gavi may be available on a free transfer this summer as La Liga look to clamp down on Barcelona’s recent spending.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool said to have joined both Manchester clubs in monitoring the situation.

Barcelona remain hopeful that they will be able to resolve the situation, but plenty of Europe’s top clubs will be interested to see how things develop.

A move to Merseyside still looks unlikely, but Liverpool supporters will be keeping a watchful eye on one of the world’s most talented teenagers.

Here, we explain why Gavi is being linked to Liverpool and whether a move for the midfielder could happen.

Alisson’s “surprise” omission & Konate’s “crazy” Mbappe questions

Ederson has admitted he was “surprised” by the decision not to include Alisson in Brazil’s latest international squad

Spirit of Shankly have accused Man City of “poor crowd management” following the decision to cut Liverpool’s allocation for the upcoming fixture

Ibrahima Konate has called team-mates “crazy” following questions about Kylian Mbappe’s appointment as France captain

Latest Liverpool FC news

Arthur‘s agent has described the midfielder as “unlucky” in what has been a challenging loan spell with the Reds

Sadio Mane‘s Bayern Munich struggles continue after the forward was taken off at half-time during a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Ex-Red Marko Grujic has been linked with an unlikely move to Man United in a deal which would see Liverpool receive 10% via a sell-on clause

What’s happening elsewhere?

Napoli are said to be unwilling to accept less than £132 million for Man United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen this summer (Il Mattino)

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 (Sky Sports)

Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani believes he has a strong chance of winning the race to purchase Man United (The Telegraph)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

If you’re looking for tips on how to take the perfect free-kick, look no further than Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s instructions here:

