The Reds haven’t got a game for a while now, but there’s still plenty of Liverpool-related news to catch up on ahead of the weekend.

International call-ups confirmed

13 senior Liverpool players are off on international duty after a break this weekend with no game.

There was a surprise call-up to the England under-21 side for Curtis Jones, with the midfielder only having played 55 minutes in 2023.

He joins Harvey Elliott in Lee Carsley’s squad that will play France on March 25, and Croatia on March 28, in friendlies ahead of the U21 European Championship this summer.

Call-ups for Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were also confirmed as their names were added to the list of Europeans in qualifying action for EURO 2024.

Jota was the only one of those three who had their place in doubt given his lack of game time recently, since returning from injury.

Alisson is the biggest omission of note from Liverpool’s international regulars.

Brazil’s interim coach, Ramon Menezes has chosen not to select the goalkeeper for the upcoming friendly against Morocco. Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been left out due to poor form and a lack of game time.

Senior players on duty: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Keita, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota

Steven Gerrard back in action and Bajcetic disappointment

Steven Gerrard has been announced as the latest former player to take part in the upcoming Legends match against Celtic at Anfield. He could be in for a few tasty challenges given his Rangers connection

Stefan Bajcetic “was going to enter” the Spain U21 squad had he not got injured, said the team’s manager, Santi Denia. It’s such a shame for the youngster

Against Real Madrid, Harvey Elliott became only the third player in the 21st century to play each of Liverpool’s first 40 games of a season in all competitions, according to Opta’s Michael Reid

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Dijk has said that Liverpool ‘need quality signings’ if they are to get back to their best. We agree, Virgil

Andy Robertson has said that he doesn’t “really know why” Alexander-Arnold comes in for “quite heavy criticism,” speaking on BBC’s Proper Football Podcast

Tyler Morton is in the middle of a big week. He returned to his loan club, Blackburn’s, starting 11 on Wednesday and could feature in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Sheffield United on Sunday. You can watch it live on ITV 1

Latest chat from elsewhere

Chelsea and Man City have drawn Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively in the Champions League quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Man United will face Sevilla in the Europa League and West Ham will play Gent in the Europa Conference League. Let’s hope Sevilla can turn their poor form around in time for this one

Patrick Vieira has been sacked by Crystal Palace after 74 games in charge at Selhurst Park. It seems harsh to me despite their bad run of results

Match of the night is Nott’m Forest vs. Newcastle in the Premier League. It’s being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League.

Liverpool loanee, Conor Bradley is in action too, for Bolton against Sheffield Wednesday, however, it’s not on the tele.

There will be a chance to watch the youngster over the next couple of weeks, though, as he’s in the Northern Ireland senior squad for their games against San Marino and Finland.