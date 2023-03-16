Your Thursday LFC news round up includes links to Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s omission from the England squad and the news that Stefan Bajcetic is out for the season.

Enrique claims Gravenberch to Liverpool is “done”

In an intriguing turn of events, former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has claimed that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has already agreed a deal to join the Reds.

Enrique has told his YouTube followers that he and Gravenberch have the same agent and that “the player is ours”.

It feels farfetched given that the player only joined the Bundesliga champions last summer, but it is one to keep an eye on at least!

Trent left out of England squad and Bajcetic’s season is over

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England’s squad for the upcoming international break

Stefan Bajcetic is ruled out for the remainder of the season after it was revealed the Spaniard is suffering from a “stress response” around the adductor area

Jurgen Klopp told the media that Liverpool’s fate this season will be decided “on the pitch” following the Reds’ Champions League exit

Post-Madrid fallout

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said that Liverpool “lacked attitude” during last night’s 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid

The Spanish media described Liverpool as having too many players “with little fang for recovery”

Jurgen Klopp cited defensive reasons as his explanation for substituting Darwin Nunez shortly before the hour mark

Latest chat from elsewhere

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his England squad “lacks depth” and that it is “impossible to use form alone” to pick a side (Sky Sports)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said “we need to play more football, not less” after recent plans to expand the World Cup were announced (BBC)

In-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has ruled nothing out about his future amid recent links to Man United (Goal)

Take a look at comedian Troy Hawke’s first meeting with Jan Molby at the unveiling of a new mural for the former-Liverpool player.

