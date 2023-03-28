★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool cancel USA tour plans with new pre-season destination set

Liverpool had pencilled in a tour of the United States as part of their pre-season plans for 2023, but instead will head back to the Far East.

This Is Anfield understands that the club were lining up plans for a tour of the USA in July, including a likely stop in Las Vegas.

It would have tied in with Man United‘s trip to the States, which will see them take on Wrexham in San Diego on July 25, with the likelihood being the two Premier League clubs met in a friendly.

Now, though, Liverpool journalist David Lynch has reported via Football Insider that the club will instead head to Asia for a “one-stop tour.”

Lynch explains that Singapore, where the Reds faced Crystal Palace last summer, is the most likely destination.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool players during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have reportedly decided against a second stop in the belief that the 2022 tour disrupted preparations for the current campaign.

“[Jurgen] Klopp’s belief that related travel and commercial commitments cut into valuable training time forced a rethink ahead of this summer,” Lynch adds.

It is claimed that plans to return to the US – where Liverpool have not visited since 2019 – are on hold until “2024 at the earliest.”

Klopp and his squad are set for a training camp in Europe, as well as time spent at the AXA Training Centre, with previous camps held in Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland.

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool supporters during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Speaking in January, the manager admitted that the timing of Liverpool’s tour of Asia last summer – which came before any real training time on Merseyside – was a mistake.

“Would I do anything differently? I wouldn’t go, in the first week, to Asia,” he said.

“Not because Asia is not great, but I would go to Asia in the third week, or something like that, but it was not really in our hands.”

The commercial commitments of pre-season can clearly be a distraction at a vital point in preparing for the campaign proper – though they are central to many deals with sponsors, including primary shirt sponsor Standard Chartered.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks