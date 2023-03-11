An early kickoff on the road, in the divisive away kit. It is a recipe for disaster for Liverpool, who are still yet to win in the white shirt this season.

After the euphoria of thrashing Man United 7-0, the Reds let it all slip again as Philip Billing’s first-half strike gave the Premier League‘s bottom side all three points.

The mentality of Jurgen Klopp‘s side can certainly be questioned, but the more superstitious among the support have also pointed to a worrying trend with their away kit.

Already an unpopular design upon its release in the summer, the ’90s-inspired white kit has become a bad omen for Liverpool.

Defeat at Bournemouth means it is now four losses and a draw in their five games wearing the away kit, with three goals scored and seven conceded.

Liverpool's record in their white away kit this season: 5 games

0 wins

1 draw

4 losses

3 goals

7 conceded#LFC #BOULIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 11, 2023

Of course, it says more about the Reds’ form on the road, with only three wins in 13 away games in the league, losing seven of those with a goal difference of -7.

But that did not stop calls to retire the white kit months before it is replaced by green and white for next season.

12:30 kick off

Cursed away kit

First penalty we get all season

We miss it These are only Liverpool things boys and girls. — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) March 11, 2023

Retire this away kit please — H (@TheLiverpoolEra) March 11, 2023

Whoever that came up with the idea for the Liverpool away kit needs to be sacked. — Phavinram (@phavin11) March 11, 2023

Early kick off and the away kit needs to be scrapped for Liverpool — Aku (@AkuM96) March 11, 2023

Back to the old Liverpool, it is. The white kit should be banished forever. — Caoimhín ? (@Speirsiuloir) March 11, 2023

The 2-1 to Man United, the 3-2 to Arsenal, the 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, the 0-0 with Crystal Palace and now this.

Just wear that stunner of a green kit next time, lads.