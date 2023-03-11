★ PREMIUM
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool’s abysmal record in “cursed” away kit – 5 games, 0 wins in white

An early kickoff on the road, in the divisive away kit. It is a recipe for disaster for Liverpool, who are still yet to win in the white shirt this season.

After the euphoria of thrashing Man United 7-0, the Reds let it all slip again as Philip Billing’s first-half strike gave the Premier League‘s bottom side all three points.

The mentality of Jurgen Klopp‘s side can certainly be questioned, but the more superstitious among the support have also pointed to a worrying trend with their away kit.

Already an unpopular design upon its release in the summer, the ’90s-inspired white kit has become a bad omen for Liverpool.

Defeat at Bournemouth means it is now four losses and a draw in their five games wearing the away kit, with three goals scored and seven conceded.

Of course, it says more about the Reds’ form on the road, with only three wins in 13 away games in the league, losing seven of those with a goal difference of -7.

But that did not stop calls to retire the white kit months before it is replaced by green and white for next season.

The 2-1 to Man United, the 3-2 to Arsenal, the 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, the 0-0 with Crystal Palace and now this.

Just wear that stunner of a green kit next time, lads.

