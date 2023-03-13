Sir Kenny Dalglish took charge of Liverpool for more than seven years over two spells, signing 35 players for the club in the process. Think you can name them all correctly?

A living legend of Liverpool Football Club, Dalglish served loyally as both a player and a manager and remains a much-loved figure at Anfield and beyond.

Across two spells as manager, first, from 1985 to 1991 before a return from 2011 to 2012, Dalglish helped secure seven pieces of silverware, adding to his 16 trophies as a player.

During those two different eras, Dalglish oversaw a total of 35 signings. Twenty-four came in his first spell and a further 11 on his return 20 years later.

Your task is to name each of Dalglish’s signings for Liverpool and we’ve given you a couple of hints to assist. Good luck!

9 minutes, 35 names…

* Information from LFCHistory.net

