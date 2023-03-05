With eight shots on target, Liverpool converted seven without reply. A thumping 7-0 victory that had Anfield bouncing and the Reds charging towards the top four.

“I think everyone saw how good the boys could be,” Jurgen Klopp said after the game, you’d be hard-pressed to disagree.

The Reds were ruthless against Man United, Cody Gakpo‘s first-half goal creating a crack in the armour, with a further six goals scored in 41 stunning second-half minutes.

The biggest scoreline against United is worth reliving in all its glory, and we’ve got the perfect angles for you to enjoy…from the stands.

From Ibrahima Konate urging the fans on after Gakpo’s opener, to Mohamed Salah‘s record-breaking moment, and the love shown to soon-to-be departing Roberto Firmino:

Salah running down the wing, you can feel the anticipation and the euphoria with every step he takes:

A sublime finish by Gakpo for his second of the game to make it 3-0. Assist by Mo Salah

And what about this for his record-breaking moment, Salah becoming Liverpool’s all-time top Premier League goalscorer with goal No. 129:

The Anfield atmosphere was electric, Reds rightly in a jolly mood after seeing their team put seven past their bitter rivals:

The Reds are on the march

"Always look on the bright side of life…"

And from the pitchside, the mood was just as jubilant. Darwin Nunez energised and Salah receiving the adoration he deserves:

Our Egyptian king

Seventh heaven. Oh, what a night.