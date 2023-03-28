WIN! 2 tickets to Liverpool vs. Arsenal at Anfield

Liverpool return from the international break this weekend and a big first week back in action culminates with the visit of Arsenal to Anfield.

We’ve teamed up with Vista, one of Liverpool’s principal partners, to offer one lucky This Is Anfield visitor a pair of tickets for the match on Sunday, 9 April 2023.

Enter the competition

This competition is open exclusively to This Is Anfield Premium subscribers.

This Is Anfield Premium gives fans the chance to support our independent Liverpool FC content, enjoy an advert-free experience on our web site and enter exclusive competitions, such as this one. To enter, either log in here or sign up for a 7-day free trial here, then return to this page to enter.

The competition closes at 5pm BST on Wednesday, 29 March 2023. Good luck!

Terms and conditions apply. Winner be notified by email on Thursday, 30 March and must respond within 24 hours.

The prize is for two general admission tickets only. The winner must be able to attend the match and make their own travel arrangements.

* Find out more about Vista’s ‘Small Business of the Match initiative here.