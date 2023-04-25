It has been a busy day of news as Liverpool prepared for their Premier League game, against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Sporting director search “in the right direction”

“What I heard, it’s all going in the right direction,” is how Jurgen Klopp responded to a question asking how Liverpool’s search for a sporting director was going.

With Julian Ward set to leave at the end of the season, just a year after Michael Edwards departed, the hunt is on to find a third sporting director in as many seasons.

Among the names linked with the role have been former Werder Bremen and Leverkusen figurehead Tim Steidten, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche and Liverpool’s current head of recruitment, Dave Fallows.

Klopp insists no official decision has been made yet, but it is clear the manager would like the position filled.

3 things from Klopp’s press conference

Naby Keita is “much closer” to a return and “could be in partial training” today or Wednesday, according to Klopp – it might have passed some by that he was out injured!

Ibrahima Konate has had an injury problem this week but Klopp is “rather positive” that he will face West Ham – sounds like a minor thing that shouldn’t keep him out.

Conor Bradley‘s short-term future has been revealed as Klopp said his “plans are, at the moment, to bring him back and keep him” – he’s been great for Bolton this season.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Paul Tierney has been appointed referee of Liverpool vs. Tottenham. David Coote will be the lead VAR – we’re sure Klopp is delighted.

Fabio Carvalho has been linked with a move to Porto. Luis Pinto Coelho reported that the Portuguese champions are “interested” in a loan move.

Kalvin Phillips of Man City is being “targeted” by Liverpool for a summer transfer, reports the Mirror’s Jeremy Cross

Latest chat from elsewhere

Liverpool transfer target, Mason Mount, underwent minor surgery on Tuesday and will “probably” miss the rest of the season, said his manager Frank Lampard.

Jonjo Shelvey was “ordered” to stay away from the Nottingham Forest squad against Liverpool due to his “furious reaction” to being a substitute, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

Reported Liverpool transfer target, Ryan Gravenberch, has added to speculation that he could leave Bayern Munich, telling Voetbal International: “this role [from the bench] does not match my expectations.”

Video of the day

Get on these new murals of John Barnes, Ian Callaghan and Phil Neal!

The pick of the Premier League tonight is Leeds vs. Leicester who both hover precariously above the relegation zone.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) and is on BT Sport 1.