The Reds aren’t in action until Sunday afternoon but there’s been plenty of Liverpool news to tide you over until then.

A rearranged fixture and an FA charge

Following the Reds’ match against Man City last weekend, Liverpool have been charged by the FA for failing to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

The incident in question came in when the players surrounded the referee and called for Rodri to be shown a second yellow card in the 34th minute. Liverpool have until Wednesday, April 12, to respond.

There was also fixture news as the Premier League announced Liverpool’s away fixture against Leicester will now be played at 8pm (BST) on Monday, May 15.

The game, which has been moved so it can be shown on Sky Sports, is now in an even more inconvenient spot for supporters who won’t be able to get a train back after the match.

The game, Liverpool’s third-from-last in the Premier League, could be a must-win in the race for Champions League qualification, though the Reds will have to improve before then if they are to be in the running come the last week of the season.

3 things today

The Premier League and FA have “consulted the police” to “discuss what legislation could be used to pursue convictions against” people who chant about tragedies, like Hillsborough, according to the Guardian – it’s about time

Speaking on the Redmen TV, Liverpool have been described as “at the front of the queue” to sign Mason Mount by journalist Neil Jones – will Frank Lampard’s appointment as interim manager make a difference though?

Talks for external investment in Liverpool are “relatively well advanced” and it is “possible something would be agreed before the end of the season,” according to James Pearce in the Athletic

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Guardian report that Chelsea have “admiration” for Xabi Alonso, but he “is unlikely to be appointed [Chelsea manager] at this stage of his career” – that would burn his Liverpool bridges, surely?

Curtis Jones has told the Liverpool Echo the bone issue that’s kept him out of action this season has “never been seen before” by Liverpool’s medical staff

Cody Gakpo has admitted he’s unsure about his long-term future in the false nine position, saying: “You’d have to speak to the coach about that,” when asked by Pearce of the Athletic

Latest reports from abroad

We would take a couple of these rumours with a pinch of salt, though it is normally from the player’s native country that true transfer stories emerge.

Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool all have a “specific interest” in signing Alexis Mac Allister, and “two of those clubs are already negotiating” for the Argentinian (Cesar Luis Merlo)

Liverpool have “contacted” Athletico Paranaense over the transfer of the Brazil U20 international, Vitor Roque (Brazilian outlet Globo)

Sepp van den Berg is back in light training at his loan club, Schalke, after injuring his foot a month ago (German newspaper Waz)

Notice of the day

Here is a link to a petition started by Charlotte Hennessy who lost her father, James, at Hillsborough in 1989.

It seeks to criminalise hateful chanting about tragedies.

Match of the night is England Women vs. Brazil Women.

The winners of the European Championships and the Copa America meet in the first-ever women’s ‘Finalissima’.

The match is at Wembley and is on ITV 1 with kick-off at at 7.45 pm (BST).