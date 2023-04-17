Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool is a transfer story that is developing swiftly, with the Bayern Munich midfielder “enthusiastic” over a switch.

The breakdown of Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led the club to turn to other targets, ahead of a summer that could see them sign three midfielders.

Gravenberch is chief among those targeted, and it appears as though he could be the first through the door, with the Times‘ Jonathan Northcroft reporting talks with his representative.

That emerged last week, after a meeting with Gravenberch’s father, Ryan Sr., with Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy now reporting the club made a “strong pitch.”

The Dutchman is said to be “enthusiastic over the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield,” after stalling at Bayern.

Bayern are described as “open to selling,” with their price tag set at around £25 million as they look to make a “small profit” on the fee they paid to Ajax last summer.

Ajax agreed a 7.5 percent sell-on clause upon Gravenberch’s £21 million switch, which would see them bank around £1.9 million if Liverpool meet Bayern’s valuation.

Gravenberch is also represented by Rafaela Pimenta – the heir to Mino Raiola’s clients – who visited Anfield in January and, according to Reddy, held talks with the club.

It is maintained that Liverpool are “not the only club to enquire,” though they hope that their “head start” will give them the edge.

Man United were touted with a move for the 20-year-old in January, only to be knocked back by Bayern, before signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan.

Bayern have already tied up the signing of Konrad Laimer – previously a Liverpool target – on a free transfer from RB Leipzig, which effectively freezes out Gravenberch, who has only played 711 minutes of football this season.