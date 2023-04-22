It will have been a dream come true for Steven Gerrard’s son, Lio, on Saturday, as he walked out at Anfield alongside his hero Mohamed Salah.

“My Lio, he’s obsessed,” Gerrard told Salah in their sit-down for LFCTV earlier this year.

“He loves you more than me, you’re the only human he loves more than me! I’m second.”

Day, week, month, year made for Lio Gerrard, then, as he walked out as mascot for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Copying his dad, the younger Gerrard came out with his hands on his hips before holding Salah’s as they made their way onto the pitch before kickoff.

He then joined Gerrard in the stands to watch a dull first half, before heading back to the centre circle as the pair met two fans for a half-time competition.

There was opportunity for Lio to take a penalty in front of the Kop – and, obviously, score to rapturous applause.

Lio Gerrard scores a penalty in front if the Kop at half-time as Steven Gerrard watches on. pic.twitter.com/ag8jDgJDc8 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) April 22, 2023

It is not the first time Lio Gerrard has been on the pitch at Anfield, of course, though – he has joined his dad during the LFC Legends charity games of late.

But to emerge from the tunnel next to Salah may have been even better.

In February, Gerrard revealed the latest addition to his son’s bedroom, as local artist MurWalls painted a replica of the Liverpool dressing room to complement his mural of Salah, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Gerrard having been relieved of his duties at Aston Villa back in October – and in no rush to take his next manager’s job – there has been plenty more time for him and his son to watch Liverpool.

And with seven games left to play this season, there is even a chance for Lio to see Salah overtake his dad as the fifth-highest goalscorer in the club’s history.