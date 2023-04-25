Who is the referee for West Ham vs. Liverpool?

Liverpool travel to London to take on West Ham in a bid to record three successive wins for the first time since the turn of the year.

The Reds are hoping to continue an improved run of performances as they push towards European qualification for 2023/24.

Chris Kavanagh is the man in the middle for Liverpool’s trip to the capital in what will be his first Reds fixture of the season.

The Manchester-born official refereed Everton‘s only win at Anfield this century and was criticised by Jurgen Klopp for failing to make sufficient use of the VAR monitor as he awarded a controversial penalty to the visitors.

Kavanagh appeared to take a token glance at the screen before concluding that the spot-kick would be awarded, with Everton going on to win the game 2-0 in 2021 to break a 22-year duck at the home of their biggest rivals.

West Ham vs. Liverpool officials Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Chris Kavanagh Assistants: Simon Bennett & James Mainwaring

Simon Bennett & James Mainwaring Fourth official: Andy Davies

Andy Davies VAR: Neil Swarbrick

Neil Swarbrick Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

Kavanagh’s last Liverpool outing came in a 2-0 home win over Leicester back in February 2022.

The Reds have won 10 of the 12 games in which Kavanagh has been in charge, losing the other two.

