Why Thiago is not in the Liverpool squad vs. Tottenham

Thiago was a notable absentee from the team sheet against Tottenham and was spotted ‘limping’ to the dugout prior to kick-off at Anfield.

The Spaniard was not present during training on Friday and Klopp did not disclose any fitness issues when speaking to the press earlier in the day.

The initial feeling was there was nothing to be immediately concerned over as players have readily worked away from the main group on their own individual programme.

But questions were raised as soon as the 32-year-old failed to be listed in either the starting lineup or as one of the nine substitutes against Tottenham.

And in the words of the Echo reporter Ian Doyle on Twitter, Thiago was spotted “limp[ing] his way to the bench” before the two teams made their way out of the tunnel.

There is currently no word on the specific injury plaguing Thiago but it does go some way in explaining his absence. Klopp could offer an insight post-match.

Thiago had played 96 minutes off the bench in the last four matches after returning from a 10-game absence with a hip injury – his last start was in February at Wolves.

It is the fourth separate occasion that the midfielder has missed a game this season, which has come via a hamstring injury, illness and the abovementioned hip flexor issue.

The 32-year-old has started 22 matches across all competitions for the Reds this season for a total of 1,963 minutes – the 11th-most minutes of any Red so far in 2022/23.

While another Thiago fitness issue always seems to be around the corner, there was good news on the teamsheet against Spurs.

That came with Luis Diaz selected to make his first start in 203 days, a long-awaited return to the XI after building up his match fitness with 49 minutes off the bench in the last three matches.