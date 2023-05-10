Wednesday saw the Liverpool squad return to training – with mixed news on injuries – along with claims over two potential midfield transfers.

A big step for Ramsay

Liverpool were back in training on Wednesday following a squad holiday in Barcelona with, sadly, no sign of Roberto Firmino making his return from injury.

The No. 9 is running out of time with just over two weeks left in his final season at Anfield, having already missed the last five games with a muscle problem.

However, there was positive news when it came to Ramsay, the young right-back whose campaign ended early in February as he underwent knee surgery.

Calvin Ramsay back in light training today. Season over after knee surgery in Feb but back running around the pitches at the AXA Training Centre.

The Scot was pictured running around the pitches at the AXA Training Centre as he begins light training – in a big step in his recovery.

Ramsay is expected to join the squad on the first day of pre-season on July 8, and will be looking to make up for lost time after a frustrating maiden campaign.

3 things: Ugarte, Zieler and Toure

Liverpool are claimed to be preparing a bid for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the player’s agents set for talks with the Portuguese club this week

Sources in Germany have touted the Reds with a move for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler – which would make sense, but may be a case of 2+2=5 with the arrival of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director

Kolo Toure has revealed that Jurgen Klopp offered him a coaching role shortly before his exit in 2016, but he turned it down as he “wanted to play one more year“

Latest Liverpool FC news

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed LFC scouts are watching Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and are “one of the most interested clubs” (Sky Sports)

Liverpool scouts have also watched Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, who scored four goals in a 5-4 defeat to Lyon on Sunday – with Dejan Lovren netting for the opposition! (France Bleu Herault)

Mauricio Pochettino wants to build around Mason Mount as a “key player” at Chelsea, which could reduce his chances of a move to Liverpool (Mail)

Academy defender Lee Jonas has confirmed he will be out for “12 to 16 weeks” with a hamstring injury – a big blow ahead of the next pre-season (Instagram)

Around the Premier League and beyond

Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio on a free transfer – which should end the links to Liverpool every transfer window (The Athletic)

Incredibly, Man United are giving David de Gea a new contract – with a pay cut – though he’s not been told whether he will stay as No. 1 (Times)

Sergio Busquets will depart Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, after 18 years with the club – just a reminder that he still hasn’t tweeted since the 4-0 at Anfield in 2019 (FCB)

Ridiculous rumour of the day and match of the night

It stands to reason that Liverpool would maintain an interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, despite him spurning their advances last summer, but would they really take him on loan?!

That is the claim from Graeme Bailey for the ever-dubious 90min – we’re not buying it.

There’s only one option tonight: the Derby di Milano in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan is live on BT Sport 1 at 8pm (BST). Divock Origi will be in the Milan squad, but he’s not likely to start.