Barella scouted, Ramsay update & Ugarte ‘bid’ – Latest Liverpool FC News

Wednesday saw the Liverpool squad return to training – with mixed news on injuries – along with claims over two potential midfield transfers.

 

A big step for Ramsay

Liverpool were back in training on Wednesday following a squad holiday in Barcelona with, sadly, no sign of Roberto Firmino making his return from injury.

The No. 9 is running out of time with just over two weeks left in his final season at Anfield, having already missed the last five games with a muscle problem.

However, there was positive news when it came to Ramsay, the young right-back whose campaign ended early in February as he underwent knee surgery.

The Scot was pictured running around the pitches at the AXA Training Centre as he begins light training – in a big step in his recovery.

Ramsay is expected to join the squad on the first day of pre-season on July 8, and will be looking to make up for lost time after a frustrating maiden campaign.

 

3 things: Ugarte, Zieler and Toure

2K01F82 Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: D. 7th Sep, 2022. Manuel Ugarte (SportingCP) Football/Soccer : UEFA Champions League Group D match between Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting Clube de Portugal at Deutsche Bank Park, in Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: D .Nakashima/AFLO/Alamy Live News

  • Liverpool are claimed to be preparing a bid for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the player’s agents set for talks with the Portuguese club this week
  • Sources in Germany have touted the Reds with a move for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler – which would make sense, but may be a case of 2+2=5 with the arrival of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 02: Nicolo Barella of Italy celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Belgium and Italy at Football Arena Munich on July 02, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA)

  • Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed LFC scouts are watching Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and are “one of the most interested clubs” (Sky Sports)
  • Liverpool scouts have also watched Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, who scored four goals in a 5-4 defeat to Lyon on Sunday – with Dejan Lovren netting for the opposition! (France Bleu Herault)
  • Mauricio Pochettino wants to build around Mason Mount as a “key player” at Chelsea, which could reduce his chances of a move to Liverpool (Mail)
  • Academy defender Lee Jonas has confirmed he will be out for “12 to 16 weeks” with a hamstring injury – a big blow ahead of the next pre-season (Instagram)

 

Around the Premier League and beyond

Marco Asensio

  • Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio on a free transfer – which should end the links to Liverpool every transfer window (The Athletic)
  • Incredibly, Man United are giving David de Gea a new contract – with a pay cut – though he’s not been told whether he will stay as No. 1 (Times)
  • Sergio Busquets will depart Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, after 18 years with the club – just a reminder that he still hasn’t tweeted since the 4-0 at Anfield in 2019 (FCB)

 

Ridiculous rumour of the day and match of the night

It stands to reason that Liverpool would maintain an interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, despite him spurning their advances last summer, but would they really take him on loan?!

That is the claim from Graeme Bailey for the ever-dubious 90min – we’re not buying it.

2K5HHPT Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 8, 2022 AC Milan's Divock Origi celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

There’s only one option tonight: the Derby di Milano in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan is live on BT Sport 1 at 8pm (BST). Divock Origi will be in the Milan squad, but he’s not likely to start.

