Cody Gakpo has thanked Liverpool fans for the “warm welcome” he has felt since joining the club back in January.

The 24-year-old’s £37 million switch was confirmed by his former club PSV on Boxing Day after impressing for the Netherlands during the World Cup.

He has since gone on to make a positive start to life on Merseyside, registering seven goals and two assists and becoming the focal point of Liverpool’s attacking play.

Following the conclusion of his first season at the club, the forward expressed his gratitude towards Reds’ supporters in a social media post, referencing the “big support” he has received throughout the campaign.

“First season as a Red. Thank you all for the warm welcome and making me part of the Liverpool family,” wrote Liverpool’s No. 18 as he signed off for the season.

“The big support throughout the season, gave us the strength to grow and to give it all on the pitch. Grateful for this opportunity and blessings.

“Honor and glory to God. See y’all next season!”

Gakpo had taken time to settle into the Premier League during his first couple of weeks, with some supporters questioning where he fits into a Jurgen Klopp system.

The doubters have since been emphatically proven wrong, with the Dutchman becoming one of the most influential players in a late surge which included seven straight wins.

His signing came at a time when supporters were crying out for midfield reinforcement, with surgery in that area of the pitch ultimately postponed until the summer.

Roberto Firmino‘s departure has left a void which needs to be filled after a glorious eight-year spell, but it looks as though his replacement had already joined the ranks six months earlier.

While the season did not finish how players or supporters would have hoped, Gakpo will be hoping that his impact continues to grow as Liverpool look to fight on all fronts once again in 2023/24.