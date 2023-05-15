Liverpool’s Scousers run the show, Roberto Firmino‘s farewell starts in earnest and Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds continue to march on after a resounding win at Leicester.

When you looked at the Reds’ remaining fixtures, relegation-threatened Leicester loomed as a possible banana skin to throw a spanner into the run-in.

That was quickly squashed by Curtis Jones‘ brace within the space of three minutes, with his strikes just as delightful as Mohamed Salah‘s assists.

A player oozing confidence and it is not hard to see why! It has not been the smoothest of seasons for Jones, but he is certainly laying down a marker for himself.

Jurgen enjoyed what he saw!

It was then time to dust off a routine from Stamford Bridge, as Salah notched his hat-trick of assists by teeing up Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He does love a goal at the King Power, doesn’t he?

It was inch perfect and the celebration in front of the travelling Kop was the cherry on top of another three points that guarantees at least one form of European football for next season.

But there was one Red who was serenaded the loudest and he was not even on the pitch.

With time nearly up on Bobby’s time at Anfield, supporters serenaded our No. 9 for almost 20 minutes and at full-time his team-mates led him over to the away end.

The scenes were class from all involved, and it only hints at what is to come at Anfield on Saturday.

Job done and smiles all around, plus some timely Klopp fist pumps too.

Seven victories in a row and two more matches to go. Nine from nine please, Liverpool.