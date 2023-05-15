★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jones shines & Bobby’s serenade – Best photos as Liverpool make it 7 in a row

Liverpool’s Scousers run the show, Roberto Firmino‘s farewell starts in earnest and Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds continue to march on after a resounding win at Leicester.

When you looked at the Reds’ remaining fixtures, relegation-threatened Leicester loomed as a possible banana skin to throw a spanner into the run-in.

That was quickly squashed by Curtis Jones‘ brace within the space of three minutes, with his strikes just as delightful as Mohamed Salah‘s assists.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A player oozing confidence and it is not hard to see why! It has not been the smoothest of seasons for Jones, but he is certainly laying down a marker for himself.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen enjoyed what he saw!

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's two-goal hero Curtis Jones is embraced by manager Jürgen Klopp as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then time to dust off a routine from Stamford Bridge, as Salah notched his hat-trick of assists by teeing up Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He does love a goal at the King Power, doesn’t he?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was inch perfect and the celebration in front of the travelling Kop was the cherry on top of another three points that guarantees at least one form of European football for next season.

2R1WBJW Leicester, UK. 15th May, 2023. Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring their third goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson (R) after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2R1WBT6 Leicester, UK. 15th May, 2023. Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool urges on the crowd as Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates scoring their third goal during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

But there was one Red who was serenaded the loudest and he was not even on the pitch.

With time nearly up on Bobby’s time at Anfield, supporters serenaded our No. 9 for almost 20 minutes and at full-time his team-mates led him over to the away end.

The scenes were class from all involved, and it only hints at what is to come at Anfield on Saturday.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with team-mates after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with team-mates after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino waves to the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Job done and smiles all around, plus some timely Klopp fist pumps too.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's goal-scorers Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and Curtis Jones (R) celebrate after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, May 15, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Seven victories in a row and two more matches to go. Nine from nine please, Liverpool.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks