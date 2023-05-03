★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 1, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) and Diogo Jota (L) during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. Fulham – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool are facing a new doubt heading into their home clash with Fulham, while there are six other injury issues within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

The Reds could make it five wins in a row for the first time this season tonight, as they take on Fulham in their 34th game of the Premier League campaign.

Klopp’s side are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, including consecutive wins over Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and, on Sunday, Tottenham.

That has largely been due to the return to fitness of key players, though the manager is still working around fitness issues within his senior ranks.

Here is who will and could miss out for Liverpool vs. Fulham:

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara feels the pitch before the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The big concern heading into kickoff is the availability of Diogo Jota, who according to Klopp on Tuesday is “struggling” with a bruised rib.

However, the manager remained hopeful that, despite not being able to train, the Portuguese would recover and take a place in his squad – as he did on Sunday.

Elsewhere, reports on Tuesday night confirmed Thiago‘s season is over as he requires hip surgery, while Nat Phillips wasn’t involved against Tottenham due to an unknown issue.

Roberto Firmino is still out due to a muscle injury, though like Naby Keita, it is only a matter of time before he rejoins the group.

For Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay, the road to recovery stretches beyond the end of the season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Thiago*, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota*, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho

* Doubtful

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks