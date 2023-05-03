Liverpool are facing a new doubt heading into their home clash with Fulham, while there are six other injury issues within Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

The Reds could make it five wins in a row for the first time this season tonight, as they take on Fulham in their 34th game of the Premier League campaign.

Klopp’s side are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, including consecutive wins over Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and, on Sunday, Tottenham.

That has largely been due to the return to fitness of key players, though the manager is still working around fitness issues within his senior ranks.

Here is who will and could miss out for Liverpool vs. Fulham:

The big concern heading into kickoff is the availability of Diogo Jota, who according to Klopp on Tuesday is “struggling” with a bruised rib.

However, the manager remained hopeful that, despite not being able to train, the Portuguese would recover and take a place in his squad – as he did on Sunday.

Elsewhere, reports on Tuesday night confirmed Thiago‘s season is over as he requires hip surgery, while Nat Phillips wasn’t involved against Tottenham due to an unknown issue.

Roberto Firmino is still out due to a muscle injury, though like Naby Keita, it is only a matter of time before he rejoins the group.

For Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay, the road to recovery stretches beyond the end of the season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Thiago*, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota*, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho

* Doubtful