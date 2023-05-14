Though their new kits for 2023/24 are not yet even released, Liverpool and Nike are already signing off on early designs for the season after that.

The Reds unveiled their next home kit earlier this month, with the red-and-white design – an homage to the kit worn during the club’s first-ever FA Cup triumph in 1965 – to be released on May 18.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will debut the kit in their final home game of the season against Aston Villa on May 20, while designs for the away and third kits have now leaked.

With the process of designing, finalising and manufacturing a long one, meetings are already ongoing with Nike over kits for the 2024/25 campaign.

Footy Headlines have now reported, via @FumlerRawk, planned colourways for the home, away and third kits, including a throwback to a cult favourite from the late 2000s.

The home kit is expected to be a darker red with yellow-gold detailing, suggesting it will be similar to that worn during the title-winning 2019/20 season.

For the away kit, initial reports claimed it would be grey and red with white detailing, but that has now been updated to ecru, red and black.

Meanwhile, the third kit is rumoured to be blue-green, with black and white accents, in a likely nod to the Adidas third kit for 2008/09.

This would follow a trend within Nike’s designs for Liverpool in incorporating elements of popular kits from the club’s past.

Next season, for example, not only is the home kit a nod to 1965, but an expected green-and-white away kit looks set to throw back to 1994/95.