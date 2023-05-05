Roberto Firmino will bid Liverpool farewell at the end of the season and his reminiscing on his eight trophy-laden years has already started.

It is going to be a sad sight seeing the Brazilian part ways with the club, with the No. 9 a fan favourite who continues to be eulogised from the stands each and every game.

Currently, he must watch from the stands due to being sidelined by injury but the hope is that he can still feature before the curtain closes on the season and his Liverpool career.

But his own reminiscing on the years gone by is already underway, with the 31-year-old taking “time to remember my first goal for Liverpool.”

Posting on his Instagram, Firmino shared a video of his maiden strike for the club, which came against Man City at the Etihad on November 21, 2015.

The combination from Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho saw Firmino open his account with the easiest of tap-ins – the first of 109 goals, but we hope he still has at least one more to add to the tally!

Firmino’s goal at Man City back in 2015 was the third of four for the Reds in what was an early marker for what would be around the corner under Jurgen Klopp.

The German transformed Firmino into the world’s leading false No. 9, a player revered at Anfield and beyond for his selflessness and the dazzle he injected.

He will be sorely missed and it is not only an emotional time for supporters, with Firmino having acknowledged it is hard to move on after creating “a beautiful legacy with a beautiful history, at such a big club.”

It looks like we can expect a few more farewell posts from Firmino reminiscing on the years gone by – it makes all too real.

‘The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino’.