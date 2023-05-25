★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

Roberto Firmino’s top 10 Liverpool goals – Winners, flicks & lobbing Ederson

Adam Beattie

Adam Beattie

As we wave goodbye to one of the defining players of the Jurgen Klopp era, we take a look at some of his most memorable moments in red.

Roberto Firmino dazzled, danced and karate-kicked his way through eight incredible years on Merseyside, becoming one of the most warmly received players the Kop has ever welcomed.

The Brazilian found the net 110 times for the Reds, facilitating hundreds more in striking up a formidable forward line with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 31-year-old will end his Liverpool career having lifted every major trophy available to him and will go down as one of the genuine greats of the football club.

He scored every conceivable type of goal, making compiling a list such as this no easy task.

Here, we rank 10 of the best from Firmino’s glittering Anfield career. Let us know in the comments if we have missed any of your favourites!

 

10. “Not too worried”

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

With 2,000 fans allowed inside Anfield during a Covid-hit title defence, a bullet header in stoppage time left a certain pundit with egg on his face.

Former Tottenham player and manager Tim Sherwood claimed that he wasn’t concerned about Liverpool’s threat from a late corner while speaking on BT Sport, but Firmino had other ideas.

 

9. 50 not out

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 31, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Firmino created history of his own during Liverpool’s relentless title assault in 2019/20 by becoming the first Brazilian to net 50 goals in the Premier League era.

An exquisitely curled shot from the edge of the area sealed all three points at Burnley and we were treated to some of the signature dance moves to go with it.

 

8. A clincher against PSG

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A goal which has perhaps become more famous for the celebration than the strike itself, but Firmino’s late winner against PSG in 2018 went on to have monumental implications.

The Brazilian covered his eye in reference to an injury he had sustained in the days prior, after a goal which set Liverpool on their way to a sixth European Cup triumph in Madrid.

 

7. Seventh heaven

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He has taken more difficult chances and scored more skilful goals, but how could we not mention the finish against Man United just days after his departure was confirmed?

Firmino came on to score the seventh, yes seventh, against our friends down the M62 on what was a glorious afternoon against the old rivals.

 

6. The first of many

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 21, 2015: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the third goal against Manchester City during the Premier League match at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It took time to find his shooting boots, but Firmino’s first Liverpool goal came as the Reds cut apart Man City to go 3-0 in front at the Etihad in 2015.

The performance offered the first signs of the football Klopp was looking to bring to the club, setting both the team and individual on the road for bigger things to come.

 

5. The Watford flick

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 17, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If ever a goal summed up Firmino as a footballer, this was it.

Mohamed Salah rightly took the plaudits with four goals in a rainy 5-0 thumping of Watford but a delightful flick at the near post, assisted by the Egyptian, ensured that the Brazilian put his stamp on the fixture in a way only he knows how.

 

4. Arsenal on the deck

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 29, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bobby loved a goal against the Gunners, having scored more in this fixture than against any other side, but the solo second in his December 2018 hat-trick has to be the pick of the bunch.

The ball was in the net and Arsenal shirts were scattered along the floor as the goalscorer wheeled away from the carnage he had left behind him, magic.

 

3. A sunny day in Stoke

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 8, 2017: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the second goal against Stoke City with team-mate Philippe Coutinho Correia during the FA Premier League match at the Bet365 Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was Grand National Day on Merseyside but Firmino ensured that it was the Reds in the winner’s enclosure with a thunderous volley at the Britannia.

The then No. 11 fired Liverpool into a 2-1 lead away at Stoke to turn the game on its head in pursuit of a Champions League spot in 2017.

 

2. World Champions in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

For the first time in the club’s history, Liverpool could lay claim to being the greatest team on the planet and had Firmino almost solely to thank.

Having scored the late, decisive goal against Monterrey in the semi-final, the Brazilian kept his composure with defenders sliding all over the box to steer the ball home in extra time for what was possibly the biggest goal of his life.

 

1. Fowler-esque in 3-0 Anfield win

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 14, 2018: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a season in which Man City were being tipped to emulate Arsenal‘s ‘invincible’ campaign of 2003/04, but 18 years on, Anfield was where that particular party came to an end.

A blistering 10-minute spell saw the Reds turn 1-1 into 4-1 in the second half, with an audacious chip from Bobby Dazzler starting the flurry.

The goal had inescapable shades of Robbie Fowler’s lob at Old Trafford in 1995, with the build-up and finish providing a mirror image of Firmino’s strike.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks