As we wave goodbye to one of the defining players of the Jurgen Klopp era, we take a look at some of his most memorable moments in red.

Roberto Firmino dazzled, danced and karate-kicked his way through eight incredible years on Merseyside, becoming one of the most warmly received players the Kop has ever welcomed.

The Brazilian found the net 110 times for the Reds, facilitating hundreds more in striking up a formidable forward line with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 31-year-old will end his Liverpool career having lifted every major trophy available to him and will go down as one of the genuine greats of the football club.

He scored every conceivable type of goal, making compiling a list such as this no easy task.

Here, we rank 10 of the best from Firmino’s glittering Anfield career. Let us know in the comments if we have missed any of your favourites!

10. “Not too worried”

With 2,000 fans allowed inside Anfield during a Covid-hit title defence, a bullet header in stoppage time left a certain pundit with egg on his face.

Former Tottenham player and manager Tim Sherwood claimed that he wasn’t concerned about Liverpool’s threat from a late corner while speaking on BT Sport, but Firmino had other ideas.

Tim Sherwood: ‘I’m not too worried about this corner!’ 2 years ago today, Bobby Firmino popped up with a boss last minute winner to shut him up. ? pic.twitter.com/AwFLxRTvfo — Boss Liverpool Goals (@BossLFCgoals) December 16, 2022

9. 50 not out

Firmino created history of his own during Liverpool’s relentless title assault in 2019/20 by becoming the first Brazilian to net 50 goals in the Premier League era.

An exquisitely curled shot from the edge of the area sealed all three points at Burnley and we were treated to some of the signature dance moves to go with it.

8. A clincher against PSG

A goal which has perhaps become more famous for the celebration than the strike itself, but Firmino’s late winner against PSG in 2018 went on to have monumental implications.

The Brazilian covered his eye in reference to an injury he had sustained in the days prior, after a goal which set Liverpool on their way to a sixth European Cup triumph in Madrid.

7. Seventh heaven

He has taken more difficult chances and scored more skilful goals, but how could we not mention the finish against Man United just days after his departure was confirmed?

Firmino came on to score the seventh, yes seventh, against our friends down the M62 on what was a glorious afternoon against the old rivals.

6. The first of many

It took time to find his shooting boots, but Firmino’s first Liverpool goal came as the Reds cut apart Man City to go 3-0 in front at the Etihad in 2015.

The performance offered the first signs of the football Klopp was looking to bring to the club, setting both the team and individual on the road for bigger things to come.

5. The Watford flick

If ever a goal summed up Firmino as a footballer, this was it.

Mohamed Salah rightly took the plaudits with four goals in a rainy 5-0 thumping of Watford but a delightful flick at the near post, assisted by the Egyptian, ensured that the Brazilian put his stamp on the fixture in a way only he knows how.

4. Arsenal on the deck

Bobby loved a goal against the Gunners, having scored more in this fixture than against any other side, but the solo second in his December 2018 hat-trick has to be the pick of the bunch.

The ball was in the net and Arsenal shirts were scattered along the floor as the goalscorer wheeled away from the carnage he had left behind him, magic.

3. A sunny day in Stoke

It was Grand National Day on Merseyside but Firmino ensured that it was the Reds in the winner’s enclosure with a thunderous volley at the Britannia.

The then No. 11 fired Liverpool into a 2-1 lead away at Stoke to turn the game on its head in pursuit of a Champions League spot in 2017.

2. World Champions in Qatar

For the first time in the club’s history, Liverpool could lay claim to being the greatest team on the planet and had Firmino almost solely to thank.

Having scored the late, decisive goal against Monterrey in the semi-final, the Brazilian kept his composure with defenders sliding all over the box to steer the ball home in extra time for what was possibly the biggest goal of his life.

1. Fowler-esque in 3-0 Anfield win

It was a season in which Man City were being tipped to emulate Arsenal‘s ‘invincible’ campaign of 2003/04, but 18 years on, Anfield was where that particular party came to an end.

A blistering 10-minute spell saw the Reds turn 1-1 into 4-1 in the second half, with an audacious chip from Bobby Dazzler starting the flurry.

The goal had inescapable shades of Robbie Fowler’s lob at Old Trafford in 1995, with the build-up and finish providing a mirror image of Firmino’s strike.