With 115 charges for financial breaches still lingering over them, Man City have been accused of taking £30 million from a mystery sponsor and fans aren’t remotely surprised.

Pep Guardiola’s side completed a historic treble by lifting the Champions League at the Ataturk Stadium earlier this month, but for many, a dark cloud hangs over their achievements.

Man City were charged by the Premier League in February following four years of investigations for breaches of financial rules between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

The news came as little shock to supporters, who were equally unsurprised by the latest development from a YouTube film released on Thursday night.

The makers of the production titled “Britain’s biggest football scandal?” obtained a 2020 UEFA report detailing two mystery instalments of £15 million listed as sponsorship payments.

It is the latest in a long line of reports of financial misdemeanours at the Etihad and it is fair to say that Liverpool fans did not have to disclose their bewilderment….

More fake sponsors for Man City https://t.co/Le3s3BHHds — lp (@laplfc) June 29, 2023

Surprise surprise – sadly nothing will come of this — Morne Patterson (@Morne_Patterson) June 30, 2023

@SwissRamble any chance of doing a piece on how much man city and chelsea earned in price money from cheating financially. — PJ (@talkingpj) June 30, 2023

Surly man city could pay for their fans to go to the game with the 30 million they got from unamed source in saudi — European Royalty 6 Times. (@6_times_royalty) June 29, 2023

What? Really? Man City? Cheating? Nahhh that’s not their style, they’re a club for the people!! https://t.co/V0WeI0oeZw — ®? (@RMI_LFC) June 30, 2023

More Man City commercial cheating, who would have thunk it #115andcounting #Cheats — Chris D (@Chris_Doddsey) June 30, 2023

The financial landscape of football, the cheating, the 115 charges on Man City, the Saudis, the oil clubs. It all makes me fall out of love with football a bit. THIS team will always be magical to me. Built in the purest way possible. So grateful I got to experience it?? #LFC pic.twitter.com/EUgAHKnG6K — Erik Bjorge (@bjorge_erik) June 29, 2023

Britain's Biggest Football Scandal! Man City: Sportswashing, cooking the books, and a little help from your friends in high places—how to cheat your way to the top in football! #LFC https://t.co/LsRlFyVYoR — soulrebelno1 ? ?? ?? ? ? ?? ?? (@soulrebelno1) June 30, 2023

The extent of Man City‘s punishment for the breaches, if any, remains to be seen.

The case could reportedly take up to four years to resolve, which would take us beyond the current contracts of both Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola.

Relegation would be nice, wouldn’t it? Let’s dream big.