MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola (R) and Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“115 and counting” – Liverpool fans react to latest Man City “scandal”

With 115 charges for financial breaches still lingering over them, Man City have been accused of taking £30 million from a mystery sponsor and fans aren’t remotely surprised.

Pep Guardiola’s side completed a historic treble by lifting the Champions League at the Ataturk Stadium earlier this month, but for many, a dark cloud hangs over their achievements.

Man City were charged by the Premier League in February following four years of investigations for breaches of financial rules between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

The news came as little shock to supporters, who were equally unsurprised by the latest development from a YouTube film released on Thursday night.

The makers of the production titled “Britain’s biggest football scandal?” obtained a 2020 UEFA report detailing two mystery instalments of £15 million listed as sponsorship payments.

It is the latest in a long line of reports of financial misdemeanours at the Etihad and it is fair to say that Liverpool fans did not have to disclose their bewilderment….

The extent of Man City‘s punishment for the breaches, if any, remains to be seen.

The case could reportedly take up to four years to resolve, which would take us beyond the current contracts of both Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola.

Relegation would be nice, wouldn’t it? Let’s dream big.

