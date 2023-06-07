7 relegated players Liverpool could target this summer

With the fates of the Premier League‘s bottom teams now determined, an opportunity for Liverpool to handpick some of the best relegated players could present itself.

Southampton, Leeds and Leicester were the three teams consigned to Championship football next season, with blue neighbours Everton narrowly avoiding the drop on the final day.

Despite falling below the standard required to remain in the top flight, all three sides have a number of players who could be of interest to the teams above.

Relegated clubs often face a battle to keep hold of their star individuals in the summer and the upcoming transfer window is unlikely to be any different on this occasion.

It has certainly worked in Liverpool’s favour in the past, with Gini Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson among those brought in after relegation.

Here, we take a look at some of the players that could pique the Reds’ interest.

Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

An exciting talent, the 19-year-old emerged as a potential target for the Reds after reports last month indicated that Liverpool are “admirers” of the Southampton youngster.

Romeo Lavia typically operates at the base of the midfield and could fit seamlessly alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold in front of the defensive three that Jurgen Klopp employed towards the end of the campaign.

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)

Sticking with the theme of Southampton prospects, Armel Bella-Kotchap could provide the manager with a defensive solution this summer.

Aged just 21, Bella-Kotchap already has two international caps to his name in an impressive German squad and made 26 appearances for the Saints in all competitions following his move from VfL Bochum last summer.

Injuries hampered the centre-back’s 2022/23 campaign, which would perhaps be a cause for concern given the fitness issues throughout the Liverpool squad last season.

Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

With Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation for next season still somewhat uncertain, this could be a move that makes a lot of sense.

The Reds have danced on the edge of the homegrown quota allowance for a number of seasons and bringing in an English back-up goalkeeper would help to ease any concerns on that front.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 33-year-old on a number of occasions in recent years, with McCarthy touted in 2019 as a potential replacement for Simon Mignolet.

Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton)

The final Southampton player to be assessed is Carlos Alcaraz, who became a mainstay in the midfield as the club battled to keep their Premier League status.

The 20-year-old bagged four goals and two assists in 18 league appearances having only joined the club in January, demonstrating an ability to make an impact at the top of the pitch that could be useful in Klopp’s side.

Harvey Barnes (Leicester)

Onto Leicester, Harvey Barnes is one of a number of players in Dean Smith’s side who could perhaps be filed as too good for the Championship.

He has been tentatively linked to Liverpool in the past and could provide an option both up front and in midfield, an attribute which may appeal to Klopp.

Luke Thomas (Leicester)

With fans speculating that Kostas Tsimikas could depart this summer following tears after the final home game of the season, Luke Thomas has the potential to be an understudy solution at left-back.

The 21-year-old would provide a welcome boost to the homegrown quota, but his ability to play within a back three remains uncertain.

Tyler Adams (Leeds)

Another versatile option could be Leeds‘ Tyler Adams, who has been linked with a move away since his side were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

The American usually plays in a holding midfield role for both club and country, but the hamstring surgery which has kept him out of action since March could put Liverpool off a big-money move.