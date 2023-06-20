★ PREMIUM
Barella interest, Van de Ven ‘price tag’ & Musialowski sale – Latest LFC News

Your daily dose of news from planet Liverpool includes interest in a big-name midfielder and the rest of the latest transfer rumours.

 

Reds interested in ‘pricey’ Barella

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 02: Nicolo Barella of Italy celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Belgium and Italy at Football Arena Munich on July 02, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA)

Nicolo Barella is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp continues to plan his summer rebuild, but the midfielder won’t come cheap.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Newcastle currently said to be conducting negotiations with Inter Milan according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney.

Liverpool are also among the interested parties, but any potential deal could well be scuppered by the Italian’s price tag.

The Champions League runners-up are said to have set an asking price in the region of £80 million, with Newcastle only prepared to go as high as £50 million as things stand.

 

Van de Ven latest & Man United supporter banned

Wolfsburg, Deutschland. 12th Mar, 2023. firo : 03/12/2023, football, soccer, 1st league, 1st Bundesliga, season 2022/2023, VfL Wolfsburg - Union Berlin 1:1 VfL Micky van de Ven, single action, Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News

  • Micky van de Ven remains a target for Liverpool this summer, but Wolfsburg will require a fee of at least £25 million according to WAZ
  • Steven Gerrard has now confirmed that he won’t be taking up the opportunity to manage Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Mateusz Musialowski during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold is continuing to impress in his more advanced role for England, registering a “perfect” assist in the 7-0 win over North Macedonia

  • As reported by Revelo, Rafael Benitez is set to become the new manager of Celta Vigo. Any discount on Gabri Veiga, Rafa?

 

Premier League update

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Crystal Palace's manager Patrick Vieira during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Patrick Vieira is being considered for the vacant managerial position at Leeds following the inevitable departure of Sam Allardyce (Sky Sports)

  • Chelsea have themselves signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for around £52 million, because they were getting short on forwards (BBC)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

They happen at the start of every half and after every goal, so here is some technical insight from Harry McMullen (@mcmulhar) on how Liverpool can improve their kick-off routines.

You can see if Andy Robertson’s Scotland can extend their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying as they take on Georgia at Hampden Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (BST) and you can catch all of the action live on Viaplay Sports 1.

