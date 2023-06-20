Your daily dose of news from planet Liverpool includes interest in a big-name midfielder and the rest of the latest transfer rumours.

Reds interested in ‘pricey’ Barella

Nicolo Barella is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp continues to plan his summer rebuild, but the midfielder won’t come cheap.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Newcastle currently said to be conducting negotiations with Inter Milan according to the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney.

Liverpool are also among the interested parties, but any potential deal could well be scuppered by the Italian’s price tag.

The Champions League runners-up are said to have set an asking price in the region of £80 million, with Newcastle only prepared to go as high as £50 million as things stand.

Van de Ven latest & Man United supporter banned

Micky van de Ven remains a target for Liverpool this summer, but Wolfsburg will require a fee of at least £25 million according to WAZ

Man United have issued an ‘indefinite’ ban to the man who mocked the Hillsborough disaster with his shirt at the FA Cup final

Steven Gerrard has now confirmed that he won’t be taking up the opportunity to manage Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are “willing to listen” to offers for Polish winger Mateusz Musialowski according to Football Insider‘s David Lynch

Trent Alexander-Arnold is continuing to impress in his more advanced role for England, registering a “perfect” assist in the 7-0 win over North Macedonia

As reported by Revelo, Rafael Benitez is set to become the new manager of Celta Vigo. Any discount on Gabri Veiga, Rafa?

Premier League update

Patrick Vieira is being considered for the vacant managerial position at Leeds following the inevitable departure of Sam Allardyce (Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has called on the Premier League to look into deals from Saudi Arabia for Chelsea and Wolves players (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have themselves signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for around £52 million, because they were getting short on forwards (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

They happen at the start of every half and after every goal, so here is some technical insight from Harry McMullen (@mcmulhar) on how Liverpool can improve their kick-off routines.

You can see if Andy Robertson's Scotland can extend their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying as they take on Georgia at Hampden Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (BST) and you can catch all of the action live on Viaplay Sports 1.