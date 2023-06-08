Thursday brought the news that the Reds have got their man and it appears that the next signing might not be too far behind.

Mac Allister signs for Liverpool

He’s here, at long last!

Alexis Mac Allister has officially been unveiled as a Liverpool player after completing a move said to be worth around £35 million.

The midfielder became the Reds’ first signing of the summer and has agreed a deal to keep him at the club until June 2028.

It ends weeks of speculation linking the World Cup winner with a switch to Anfield, after reports on Wednesday indicated that the Reds had triggered a release clause to land Mac Allister for what fans described as a “bargain” transfer fee.

Mac Allister worked up an appetite for success by conquering world football with Argentina in Qatar and has insisted “I want to win more trophies” with his new club.

Mac Allister day

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with what he describes as an “all-rounder” in midfield

Mac Allister has opted to take the No. 10 shirt for next season, explaining his reasons for turning down the chance to wear the No. 8

The Argentine dubbed himself a “team player” in his first interview since joining the Reds, adding that “it’s a pleasure to be here at this club”

Latest Liverpool FC news

Following the signing of Mac Allister, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that talks have been scheduled between Liverpool and the agents of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have confirmed that they have bought back their former training base at Melwood as a new space for the women’s team

Following an impressive loan spell, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has admitted he hopes to persuade Luke Chambers to return, with the Daily Record reporting that the full-back remains on the club’s radar

Premier League update

Declan Rice will leave West Ham this summer, with David Sullivan confirming the departure shortly after the side’s Europa Conference League triumph (Sky Sports)

Ruben Dias has issued a warning to his Man City teammates about the threat posed by Inter Milan, let’s hope he’s right on that one (Mirror)

Levi Colwill has made it clear that he is prepared to leave Chelsea if he can’t be guaranteed minutes, one for us to keep an eye on perhaps (Metro)

Video of the day

The Anfield Road expansion is really starting to take shape! Check out this incredible timelapse footage and admire the progress.