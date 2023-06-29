RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has risen up Liverpool’s list of targets this summer, and fans are convinced he can be an “output demon.”

Szoboszlai is reported to have held talks with Liverpool representatives this week ahead of a potential move to Anfield.

It comes amid an ongoing search for reinforcements in the middle of the park, with the 22-year-old expected to take up an advanced right-sided role were he to join.

The initial story came via The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and has since been corroborated by Sky Germany and Sky Sports, the latter claiming he has now “moved up Liverpool’s list.”

There is a €70 million (£60.4m) release clause in his contract at Leipzig, but with that due to expire at the end of June, a more favourable deal could then be negotiated.

While the likes of Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia remain targets as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai has captured the imagination of fans.

Many have seen him as the ideal signing…

If Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai then Liverpool will be in the title race next season. Simple as that pic.twitter.com/MzgkSHseSq — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) June 28, 2023

Right-footed RCM, with lethality in ball striking, understands space and can cross from the half-space has burst for up to 90 minutes and is also technically astute, and is good at tracking back and pressing. That's Dominik Szoboszlai if you wondering who it is. — Fåb (@redfxb) June 28, 2023

Mac Allister + Szoboszlai adds 40 G/A I don’t care what you think. — noc (@nocturnalibpool) June 28, 2023

Szoboszlai is a potential transformational signing. Easily can see him becoming an output demon in the PL. Trent and Szo in the same team. Ballstriking FC. — HT (@half_turn) June 28, 2023

Diogo Jota getting service from MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Trent & Salah is a scary sight — – (@PassLikeThiago) June 28, 2023

“Class act midfielder with huge potential and despite his young age looks very well developed and in command way above his age…I would love him to join.” – Skywalker in the comments.

?? If you’re wondering what Szoboszlai is like off the ball… Here he is tracking back from one end of the pitch to the other to tackle Jarrod Bowen after delivering a superb free-kick in Hungary’s 4-0 win over England. pic.twitter.com/8myNznZeKG — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 28, 2023

Szoboszlai is high energetic, got a real clean strike on the ball, very good with the ball at his feet and got the ceiling to become even better. Klopp would do wonders with him. Really hope LFC pay up and get it done. — Adam YNWA (@Adam19LFC) June 29, 2023

There is a sense £60.4m would still be smart money…

£60m for Szoboszlai is actually… about right? Maybe actually even less than the going rate for a 22 year old hot property attacking midfielder who’s captain of their country. I don’t for a second understand what’s frightening us about £60m? Where else will we find better value? — Jack (@jkpkrn) June 28, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai stats for a player who is 22 is freakishly good. Will only get better too imo. 60m release clause for a talented midfielder you averages 0.61 goals/assist per game. No brainer we should sign him. Please @LFC ! Stop taking the piss and get it done #LFC https://t.co/kaLkbVGcoT pic.twitter.com/uj22HXdRCS — Dylan Miley (@DylanMiley1) June 28, 2023

Szoboszlai for €70m is cheap. 22 years old. Exceptional player. Price may prove prohibitive for this cheap ass ownership, though. Klopp has identified the player. Get it done. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) June 28, 2023

It’s been so long since we’ve had a creative, attack minded midfielder in there. For £60m, we should be all over Szoboszlai. Get it done. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) June 28, 2023

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Thuram for £135m would be the best midfield rebuild we could ask for with FSG’s stinginess if it comes to money. That’s what Bellingham would have cost us. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) June 28, 2023

Liverpool have been urged to get the deal done…

A massive opportunity for Jorge Schmadtke to show his negotiating prowess here on a short term deal. With the groundwork largely laid for Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai would be a massively impressive coup in what appears to be a difficult transfer. The clock is ticking. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) June 28, 2023

Big Jorg, if you want that extended contract, bring The Dom — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) June 28, 2023

Sign Szoboszlai and Lavia, Liverpool have their new midfield sorted with those and Mac Allister. Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic as the supporting/rotating cast in medium term. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) June 28, 2023

Best front 5 in the league pic.twitter.com/QV3IpWV2oU — Z (@LFCZacc) June 28, 2023

