CARDIFF, WALES - Monday, November 18, 2019: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the final UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Group E match between Wales and Hungary. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans convinced Liverpool should sign “output demon” Dominik Szoboszlai

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has risen up Liverpool’s list of targets this summer, and fans are convinced he can be an “output demon.”

Szoboszlai is reported to have held talks with Liverpool representatives this week ahead of a potential move to Anfield.

It comes amid an ongoing search for reinforcements in the middle of the park, with the 22-year-old expected to take up an advanced right-sided role were he to join.

The initial story came via The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and has since been corroborated by Sky Germany and Sky Sports, the latter claiming he has now “moved up Liverpool’s list.”

There is a €70 million (£60.4m) release clause in his contract at Leipzig, but with that due to expire at the end of June, a more favourable deal could then be negotiated.

While the likes of Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia remain targets as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai has captured the imagination of fans.

 

Many have seen him as the ideal signing…

“Class act midfielder with huge potential and despite his young age looks very well developed and in command way above his age…I would love him to join.”

Skywalker in the comments.

 

There is a sense £60.4m would still be smart money…

 

Liverpool have been urged to get the deal done…

What are your thoughts on Dominik Szoboszlai? Let us know in the comments!

