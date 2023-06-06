Liverpool confirm 2 more pre-season friendlies in Germany

Liverpool’s pre-season schedule is beginning to take shape, with the club confirming two more friendlies as part of their training camp in Germany.

The Reds will start to report back for pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on July 8, with a trip to Germany the following week.

While taking in a rigorous training schedule in the Black Forest region, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will also play two friendly fixtures.

Liverpool have confirmed they will play Karlsruher SC on Wednesday, July 19, kicking off at 5.30pm BST to open the 2.Bundesliga side’s BBBank Wildpark.

The next game will be played behind closed doors against 2.Bundesliga club SpVgg Greuther Furth on Monday, July 24 at 12pm BST.

Pre-season begins – AXA Training Centre – July 8

– AXA Training Centre – July 8 Internationals return – AXA Training Centre – July 11

– AXA Training Centre – July 11 Karlsruher SC – Germany – July 19

– Germany – July 19 SpVgg Greuther Furth – Germany – July 24

– Germany – July 24 Leicester – Singapore – July 30

– Singapore – July 30 Bayern Munich – Singapore – August 2

– Singapore – August 2 TBC – England – August 7

They will then fly directly to Singapore for meetings with Leicester on July 30 and Bayern Munich on August 2 as part of the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy.

After that, Liverpool are expected to return to the UK for at least one domestic friendly, with the club in talks over playing an overseas side at Preston’s Deepdale stadium on August 7.

The Premier League campaign kicks off on the weekend of August 12/13, meaning there is a chance of squeezing in another friendly before then.

It is possible that the Reds will play twice in two days, as they did last summer, though Klopp has expressed concerns over the arrangement of the warmup to the season just gone.

Karlsruher finished seventh in the Germany second tier and are managed by their former defender Christian Eichner.

Meanwhile, Furth took 12th spot in the league, having been relegated from the Bundesliga on their return from eight seasons away in 2021/22.