Liverpool fans say transfer “no brainer” after Khephren Thuram & Manu Kone glimpse

Liverpool’s list of midfield targets seemingly grows with every passing day, but Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone remain at the forefront and gave plenty for fans to talk about on Thursday.

After Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott helped England achieve a 14-year first in their opening U21 Euros group game, it was time for Thuram and Kone to take centre stage.

The pair were selected for France’s squad and both named in the starting XI as they met Italy in a game that ended in controversial circumstances.

France were 2-1 up with only moments left in the contest before Italy’s Raoul Bellanova saw his header cleared on the goalline, video evidence suggested it had crossed the line and a hand may have been involved in the clearance.

Manu Kone (France U21) (Image: Maurizio Borsari/AFLO/Alamy Live News)

The referee waved play on and with no VAR or goal-line technology throughout the tournament, France hung on to their 2-1 win – but it was the performances of Thuram and Kone that caught Liverpool fans’ attention.

There are stronger links to Thuram, who could be available for £34.3 million, but it was Kone that outshone his team-mate on Thursday – though Liverpool fans had a clear message after seeing them in midfield together:

The links to Kone have quietened in recent weeks, but it is clear what Liverpool supporters think when it comes to their wishes for the club this summer.

Both are 22 years of age and with a high ceiling, and while their profiles differ there is a keen desire to see the club act quickly and see Alexis Mac Allister joined by more recruits.

We were given a glimpse at what they could offer at Anfield and with this only the first game of the tournament, we will see a lot more.

Question is, if Liverpool do decide to make a move will they wait until their time at the U21 Euros is complete? The sense among many fans is just that, but only time will tell.

