Liverpool are set to allow Fabio Carvalho to join RB Leipzig on loan this summer, but the German side have been required to change their offer.

Carvalho is expected to complete his temporary switch to Leipzig later this week, having struggled for game time in his first season at Anfield.

After just eight starts from 21 appearances, clocking 637 minutes on the pitch, it will be seen as a necessary move to secure the 20-year-old more opportunities.

But Liverpool were required to move the goalposts on more than one occasion in talks with Leipzig, who initially wanted to sign Carvalho permanently.

An offer of £10.3 million was dismissed as it would have landed the club just £1.7 million in profit owing to various clauses in their deal with Fulham.

Then, according to German publication kicker, Leipzig attempted to negotiate a two-year loan with an option to buy.

Liverpool’s new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is said to have operated with a “heavy hand,” as both stipulations were rejected outright.

Instead, Carvalho will spend one season at the Red Bull Arena, with no set fee for his purchase next summer – as his long-term future remains at Anfield.

It is, of course, rare for a player to leave Liverpool on loan and return to reclaim a first-team role, though it has occurred under Jurgen Klopp.

Divock Origi is a prime example, having made 43 appearances in Klopp’s first full season in charge before spending the following campaign at Wolfsburg.

His role upon returning to Liverpool is part of club folklore, going on to play another 98 times over four campaigns, scoring some of the most important goals of the manager’s reign.

Another instance came with Takumi Minamino at Southampton, while Harvey Elliott‘s time at Blackburn came after he had already played nine senior games.

There remain clear doubts over where Carvalho will fit in upon his return from Leipzig, but much may depend on how he develops over the next 12 months.

If he is able to hone his game and show signs he can slot into a role within Klopp’s system – having found himself out of sorts as a natural No. 10 – there is a chance he can still fulfil his potential on Merseyside.