Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is a known target for Liverpool this summer and while his focus may currently be on international football, his new agent is likely to have other plans.

Links to the 21-year-old have steadily grown in recent weeks as the Reds’ search for midfield reinforcements continue.

Jurgen Klopp has already added Alexis Mac Allister but movement has slowed since, which may not be a surprise considering a number of known targets are currently with their international sides.

Veiga is no different as he is involved with Spain ahead of the U21 Euros, but a transfer this summer is expected with his release clause just waiting to be activated.

It is reported to be in the region of £34.5 million and with the young midfielder not short on suitors, he will have plenty of say over his future.

And his new agent Pini Zahavi will be heavily involved in the process, a change that occurred in April and was discussed during a press conference while with Spain this week.

“Yes, it is true that everything has been a bit of a mess, but I made the decision to change agents and I have decided on the one that is the best,” Veiga said, as translated by All Football.

“It’s something that some footballers have to go through and it’s something that has helped me mature a lot.”

Veiga showed plenty of that maturity when asked one question after another about his future, which he batted away with the expertise of a veteran, saying “I think I’m doing it well.”

“Right now I’m not thinking about my future,” he said. “I want to live in the present, which is the national team and a very nice challenge like the European Championship.”

That he can be comfortable with his new agent conducting business while his focus remains on Spain is seemingly a step up from what the 21-year-old was experiencing previously.

There is no fee to negotiate with Celta but reports have suggested Liverpool are at an “advanced stage” of talks, and perhaps Veiga’s disposition comes with already knowing where his future lies.

The U21 Euros starts on June 21 and while it would be Liverpool’s preference to get deals over the line as soon as possible, it could be a waiting game for Veiga – as too any one of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch and Micky Van de Ven.