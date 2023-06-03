Man United fan arrested for offensive Hillsborough shirt

A Man United fan was arrested at Wembley on Saturday after wearing a shirt that made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster.

United were playing Man City in the FA Cup final, a match won 2-1 by City, but shortly before kick off images began to circulate on social media of a supporter wearing a Man United shirt with ‘Not Enough 97’ on the back.

That somebody can be so pathetic and stupid to go to the effort to have such a shirt printed, paid for and then wear it at an event with thousands in attendance, is mindblowing.

The reference to the Hillsborough victims means he was soon arrested by Metropolitan Police, with another image showing the arrest soon circulating on social media thereafter.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted the photograph and wrote: “#ARREST We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.”

Last month, a Tottenham fan pleaded guilty to mocking the Hillsborough disaster while attending Anfield.

Last October, Man City belatedly and privately made an apology to Liverpool after their fans mocked the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield.

It was reported in April that the Premier League and the FA have contacted the police regarding chants mocking the disaster.

Speaking about ‘tragedy chanting’ earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp said:

“It makes no sense that there are still chants relating to tragedies including Hillsborough. This needs to stop.

“Not because I say so or the police say so or whoever. It needs to stop because the people who continue to suffer – including families of those who died and survivors – tell us how much these songs hurt them.

“We should listen to them and act accordingly. There is no room for debate.

“On this and all other matters, the families and survivors have our full support and solidarity.”