Liverpool transfer target Mason Mount has ‘agreed personal terms’ to sign for Man United, with the Reds now moving on to other midfielders.

Last week, the Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that “most transfer groundwork [is] done” by Liverpool to sign Mount.

However, it now appears he will be on his way to Manchester to join Erik ten Hag’s squad at Old Trafford.

A host of reliable sources are reporting that Mount has agreed personal terms with Man United, and the Guardian even say the Red Devils “are expected to win the race to sign the Chelsea midfielder this summer.”

While it would be disappointing to see him move to our biggest rivals, Jurgen Klopp clearly only wants players who are fully committed to Liverpool, anyway.

The Reds appear to have already drawn a line under the Mount talks and have turned their attention elsewhere, with two young French midfielders now being linked.

Mount’s price tag could also have put Liverpool off, as the Englishman was going to cost “at least £60 million,” according to the Guardian’s latest report.

That number was quoted as being closer to £85m by some outlets, a price that seems over the top considering Chelsea need to sell players.

The two French midfielders linked, Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, would likely cost significantly less – the latter “could be available” for a fee in the region of £30 million to £35 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This would represent much better value for money and give Liverpool scope to go after more players in the summer transfer market.