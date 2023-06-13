Missy Bo Kearns has picked up the 2022/23 Liverpool Women’s Standard Chartered Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old appeared in all 28 fixtures during the campaign, registering five goals and two assists to help the Reds secure their top-flight status with a seventh-placed finish in the Women’s Super League.

Kearns narrowly edged out Ceri Holland and Katie Stengel to the accolade, as voted for by supporters, capping a satisfactory 12 months from both an individual and team standpoint.

Speaking after receiving the award, Liverpool’s No. 7 described herself as “absolutely delighted” to have been acknowledged in such a manner by fans and admitted she is “especially pleased” to have added goals to her game in 2022/23.

“I’m absolutely delighted and would like to thank Standard Chartered and all the fans who voted on Liverpoolfc.com,” she told the club’s official website.

“We really grew into our first season back in the Women’s Super League and it was nice to be able to make my own contribution.

“I was especially pleased to add a few goals to my game, which was something which we knew could help the team.

“The supporters at Prenton Park and the away games were brilliant all season, so I hope they have a great summer and I look forward to seeing them all next season.”

The recognition comes after the midfielder followed in the footsteps of fellow Scouser Trent Alexander-Arnold in being honoured in paint by a new mural near Anfield.

Kearns said on her Instagram account that she was “speechless” after visiting the artwork for the first time since its completion, adding her gratitude to everybody involved in the project.

The local-born centre-midfielder played in Merseyside derbies at both Anfield and Goodison Park during a campaign in which the women’s side were able to express their talents in front of record attendances.

Kearns will be hoping to continue her goalscoring trend into 2023/24 as the Reds look to consolidate their position in the WSL and compete for silverware to follow up last year’s memorable Championship triumph.