With the signing of Alexis Mac Allister already secured, it looks likely to be a busy summer of incomings at Liverpool.

The Reds wasted no time in getting their business underway after a lacklustre campaign saw them end the season with just 67 points and without a substantial run in any other competition.

Jurgen Klopp addressed the midfield deficiencies less than two weeks after the campaign ended, but reports suggest that Mac Allister is unlikely to be the only player in that position to come through the door before next season gets underway.

Fans will also be keen to see surgery in other areas of the pitch, with injury concerns and a recent system tweak meaning that specialist reinforcements may be required.

With that in mind, we have taken a detailed look at the key priorities for the summer in order to get back to winning ways in 2023/24.

5. Goalkeeper

There are some moving parts in the goalkeeping department and a lot could change in the coming weeks, making it a difficult position to place in terms of priority.

Third-choice Adrian confirmed earlier this month that he will be extending his stay at Anfield for another year, but the immediate future of Caoimhin Kelleher remains uncertain.

At 24, Kelleher would be well within his rights to spread his wings this summer in an attempt to find more minutes, but Liverpool need to be prepared to replace their reliable back-up should he find a suitable move.

4. Left-side centre-back

Given the formation change, a new signing who can play at left-back might not mean what it would have done 12 months ago.

Andy Robertson will be going nowhere this summer but Klopp’s perceived lack of trust in Kostas Tsimikas to fill the left-sided spot within the back three may cause him to look elsewhere for options.

It could present an opening for Joe Gomez to get himself more minutes in 2023/24, but realistically if this is a shape the manager wishes to persist with then Liverpool need the right players to fit it moving forwards.

3. Centre-back

On the face of it, Liverpool are well-stocked at centre-back with four established options and some youngsters to call upon beyond that.

In reality, fitness issues have plagued the Reds’ back line and have caused an over-reliance on 31-year-old Virgil van Dijk, who made 41 appearances in all competitions last season.

A versatile centre-back with experience playing as part of a three could be an invaluable asset for Liverpool moving into next season.

The likes of Levi Colwill (pictured above), Benjamin Pavard and Marc Guehi are among those who have been linked with the Reds.

2. Defensive midfield

With Mac Allister’s signing already confirmed, Liverpool’s midfield focus can now shift slightly further back towards goal.

The Reds still need more replenishment across the middle of the park but Fabinho‘s dip in form last season ought to spark some concerns about a lack of depth in that area.

The Brazilian’s performances were boosted when Trent Alexander-Arnold was introduced alongside him later in the season, but in the new shape, Liverpool could certainly benefit from another No. 6 option of real quality.

1. Centre midfield

Liverpool may have already made positive steps in this area, but by no means does that mean midfield work is done for the summer.

There have been no shortage of links to further midfielders despite the first piece of business already being completed, with the Reds visibly requiring both depth and quality in the middle of the pitch.

Three have already departed this summer and a number of those who remain are now on the wrong side of 30, meaning Liverpool need quality stars who are ready to hit the peak of their powers.

OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch are among those strongly linked.