RB Leipzig are keen to sign Fabio Carvalho on a permanent basis, amid reports of a potential loan move.

Carvalho’s future has been the topic of recent speculation having struggled to firmly establish himself in Jurgen Klopp‘s side during his first season at Anfield.

The 20-year-old signed from Fulham in the summer of 2022 after Liverpool missed out on securing a deal on deadline day six months earlier.

Having amassed just 11 minutes of Premier League football since October, Carvalho has naturally been linked with a move away from the Reds in order to secure more game time.

RB Leipzig have since emerged as a potential destination for Liverpool’s No. 28, with recent reports indicating that the German side had proposed a two-year loan deal and an option to buy.

It is expected that Carvalho will complete his move to the Bundesliga this week, but according to BILD, RB Leipzig remain hopeful that they will be able to eventually agree a permanent deal for the player.

The German publication have claimed that RB Leipzig’s aim is to give Carvalho the opportunity to perform for the club and to make him feel sufficiently “comfortable” to want to remain there beyond his loan spell.

It is thought that this approach will also leave the buying club in a “better negotiating position with Liverpool” to pursue a permanent deal.

Carvalho’s current Liverpool contract runs until 2027 and the Reds have already rejected an offer of around £10.3 million from the Bundesliga outfit due to the lack of profit it would generate from the original deal with Fulham.

Liverpool’s refusal to accept a two-year loan offer with a buy option suggests that the club still see Carvalho’s long-term future at Anfield despite falling out of favour with the manager last season.

The youngster’s temporary move to Germany looks set to be completed in the coming days, but RB Leipzig appear to be intent on convincing both the player and club to extend the deal when that period comes to an end.

It is unclear at this stage where Carvalho would fit into Klopp’s system upon his return, with the manager having recently switched formation to give Trent Alexander-Arnold more time in midfield and largely choosing not to operate with a No. 10.