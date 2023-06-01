Roberto Firmino has shared footage of the touching speech he gave to his colleagues and their families during his farewell party.

The Brazilian waved goodbye to Anfield during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, netting a late equaliser in front of the Kop to earn his side a point.

It was followed up by a goal away at Southampton in his final appearance for the club, with the 31-year-old set to depart on a free transfer this summer.

Firmino marked the end of a glorious eight-year stay on Merseyside by hosting a private event at Anfield with players, staff and families all in attendance.

Supporters have only seen glimpses of the occasion, including a tribute from Jurgen Klopp, but in a social media post on Wednesday night the forward posted a speech of his own.

The striker spoke of the unrelenting “passion” he has felt from fans during what he described as “the honour of my life so far” in being part of the club.

“Eight years of Liverpool are coming to an end for my family and me in a few days. Naturally, I already knew about Liverpool when I arrived here from Germany eight years ago,” he said as he addressed his guests.

“I had no idea how much passion there is in the club and what a huge part this club plays in the lives of so many people around the world.

“I didn’t know how positively crazy and passionate the people that work at this club are and how much this club and stadium means to them.

“The truth is I never could have dreamed that it was possible to achieve what we achieved together. It has been the honour of my life so far to be a part of this Liverpool family, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

It is a rare instance in which supporters are able to hear Firmino speaking in English, with the No. 9 usually one to avoid television interviews.

The powerful words encapsulated the unique connection between himself and the supporters at the end of what has been a spectacular Liverpool career.

Firmino picked up every major medal available to him during his time on Merseyside, scoring the extra-time winner in Qatar as the Reds became World Champions with a 1-0 win over Flamengo.

He registered 111 goals and 72 assists in all competitions for Liverpool and formed part of a formidable front line with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The forward’s popularity on the terraces was highlighted by an extraordinary 20-minute rendition of his famous ‘Si Senor’ song during the 3-0 win at Leicester, followed by the poignant send-off he received after the final home game of the campaign.

Firmino will be sorely missed by everybody connected to the football club and will embark on his next chapter with the best of wishes from his former side.