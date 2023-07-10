With Liverpool on the brink of unveiling their second signing of the summer, we’re bringing you all you need to know about Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old is set to follow Alexis Mac Allister through the door as Jurgen Klopp continues to conduct surgery on his team and fans are getting very excited about the Reds’ new-look midfield.

It is fair to say that there are plenty of unknowns regarding Liverpool’s newest recruit, with the fast-moving nature of the deal meaning that supporters have had little time to conduct the usual research into the potential signing.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled 10 facts about Szoboszlai that you need to know ahead of his arrival.

1. A solid fitness record, ideal!

Given Liverpool’s recent luck with injuries, fans will be delighted to hear that Szoboszlai has missed just one game through injury in the past two seasons.

The Hungarian picked up an ankle problem in November 2021 but has had a clean bill of health ever since. Everybody reading this, go and touch some wood!

2. He knows where the goal is

The Reds have lacked goals from midfield for a number of years, but the 22-year-old’s arrival could be about to rectify that.

Szoboszlai netted 10 times and provided 13 assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season, demonstrating that he is an adept set-piece taker who is certainly not shy of shooting from distance.

3. Footballing family

Szoboszlai’s father, Zsolt, was a former professional footballer himself who played for various clubs throughout Hungary before retiring in 2012.

He later became a coach, forming a youth team of his own called Akademie Fönix Gold FC in order to spend time working with his son as he learned the game.

4. Leading the way on an international stage

As well as already boasting an impressive club career, Szoboszlai is an extremely popular figure for the Hungarian national team.

He was appointed captain of his country in November, joining the likes of Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool players to wear their nations’ armbands.

At the age of 22, he already has 32 caps to his name for Hungary and has scored seven international goals in that time.

5. He can play almost anywhere!

The manager experimented with a number of different systems last season before a 3-4-3 gave his side some late joy to inspire a seven-game winning run throughout April and May.

Szoboszlai is capable of playing in multiple areas across the middle of the park, as well as on the right wing, and could give Klopp a wealth of options next season.

6. Friends with Haaland

Liverpool’s newcomer may have to put friendships aside next season as he comes up against one of his good pals.

Erling Haaland and Szoboszlai became very close during their time at RB Salzburg, with Haaland having since been catapulted to world stardom during his spells at Borussia Dortmund and Man City.

7. Precocious talent

Staying on the subject of the Man City forward, Szoboszlai’s former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch said “Dominik is just as talented as Haaland” when touching on the midfielder’s natural ability.

It is high praise for the incoming midfielder and gives fans plenty to get excited about for what he could offer Liverpool in a Klopp-managed team next season.

8. Anfield preference

Various reports in recent days have indicated that the player was hell-bent on joining the Reds, despite interest from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

The Magpies have significantly greater financial firepower than Liverpool and could offer Szoboszlai Champions League football next season but Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, among others, tweeted that the 22-year-old made his desire to come to Merseyside clear from the outset.

9. He’s played at Anfield before

The midfielder’s home debut for the Reds won’t be his first Anfield appearance, having featured in a seven-goal thriller for RB Salzburg back in 2019.

Haaland and former Red Takumi Minamino were on the scoresheet as the Reds surrendered a 3-0 lead before Mohamed Salah netted the winner with 20 minutes left on the clock.

10. Liverpool’s fourth Hungarian

Szoboszlai will become the fourth player from his country to represent the Reds when he makes his first appearance.

Goalkeepers Adam Bogdan and Peter Gulacsi have both come from Hungary to play for Liverpool, with the first being midfielder Istvan Kozma who made six appearances for the club.