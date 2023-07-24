Five days after their last outing, Liverpool are ready for their second friendly of pre-season this afternoon, with Jurgen Klopp to use the depth of his squad against Greuther Furth.

The Reds’ time in Germany is nearing its end and their last friendly in the region sees them take on 2.Bundesliga side Greuther in a behind-closed-doors contest.

Liverpool have welcomed back Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to the squad but have bid farewell to Jordan Henderson, with his move to Saudi Arabia growing ever nearer.

How to watch Greuther vs. Liverpool live – Online streams and worldwide TV

The duo will be involved in today’s match as Klopp continues to push his side towards full match fitness with the new campaign now less than three weeks away.

After missing the first friendly, Alisson is involved from the start against the German side.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister are also named in the XI, with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Ben Doak to line up in attack.

The ‘new’ 3-4-3 formation in possession is here to stay, even though the Reds are currently short on specialist defensive midfielders – hopefully, we’ll see movement in the transfer window soon.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Doak, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Pitaluga, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Frauendorf, McConnell, Elliott, Jones, Clark, Nunez, Salah, Koumas

Dominik Szoboszlai missed training in recent days and is not involved this afternoon, no doubt as a precaution, while Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain absent as they continue to

Expect mass changes for the second half, much like the first friendly, as Klopp continues to use these matches as another valuable training session.

You can follow all the action today and throughout pre-season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.