Clark & Nunez start – Liverpool lineup vs. Leicester confirmed

It is an early start back home as Liverpool get the Singapore leg of pre-season underway with a more familiar starting lineup.

The Reds are taking on Leicester in their third friendly of the summer as they edge closer to the start of competitive action on August 13.

Jurgen Klopp revealed earlier this week that we won’t see two separate teams across both halves as has been the case to this point, with the selections likely to more closely mirror his picks when the Premier League gets underway.

Bobby Clark makes his way into the side after starting in the pre-season opener against Karlsruher, with Darwin Nunez leading from the front for the Reds.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Leicester live – Online streams and worldwide TV

Caoimhin Kelleher takes his place between the sticks as Alisson watches on from the sidelines.

The manager looks to be sticking with the 3-4-3 formation that we saw in possession towards the end of last season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping back into the hybrid role in the absence of Conor Bradley.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk make up the rest of the back line.

The midfield is completed by Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, with Alexander-Arnold offering his support.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are up top alongside Nunez, with the remainder of the 27-man squad taking their place on the substitutes bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Clark, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Alisson, Adrian, Mrozek, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Quansah, Elliott, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Gakpo, Diaz, Doak, Frauendorf, Koumas

Changes will be made throughout the contest, but we will not see a completely flipped 11 at half-time as we did in Germany against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth.

