The countdown to the 2023/24 season is firmly underway with Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly in the bank. New faces, new positions and a valuable session for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

You could be forgiven for being distracted throughout the friendly after news broke of Liverpool agreeing a £12 million fee for Jordan Henderson to join Al Ettifaq.

It is a significant development that was played out as his team-mates, though that is now a temporary term, faced Karlsruher.

Klopp named a different XI for each half, giving us a glimpse at new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister plus a host of exciting young talent.

A word on this kit, it’s a beauty!

Liverpool’s new No. 8 looked the part, we’re excited to see what he will offer this season!

Darwin Nunez got Liverpool off the mark early doors from close range, but he did try and lay it off for Mohamed Salah first – we want more ruthlessness from the No. 9 in 2023/24.

With defensive midfielders in short supply, Trent Alexander-Arnold took on the role in the first 45 – more signings soon, please.

Eleven changes at the break saw the introduction of Alexis Mac Allister, meaning the No. 10 shirt is back on the pitch for the Reds after a year without an owner.

Kostas Tsimikas was delighted with Cody Gakpo‘s goal, pre-season or not, and it was worthy of applause with the Dutchman showing his quick thinking on the turn.

Diogo Jota‘s quick-fire double secured a late 4-2 victory for Klopp’s side, though the result was never the focus with this a valuable training session for the squad, just 11 days after pre-season started.

Of the 23 players involved, eight were players from the academy and they will have cherished every minute on the pitch.

They were Vitezslav Jaros, Calum Scanlon, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas.

And ladies and gentleman, the first trophy of the season was presented on the down low, look at the size of it! Pre-season is something else.

A positive start but there is plenty of work to be done, especially in the transfer market. The days and weeks ahead are going to be both busy and interesting!