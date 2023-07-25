There were plenty of transfer twists and turns on Tuesday as news of a rejected Romeo Lavia bid broke as too Fabinho‘s move being in doubt. But still no official confirmation on Jordan Henderson…yet!

A Lavia bid at last…but it’s rejected

It feels like an age since Liverpool made concrete moves on the incoming front this summer but Tuesday afternoon brought news of a bid, albeit a rejected one.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein report stated the Reds had tabled an offer of £37 million, but Southampton rejected it – it is not really a surprise as they want £50 million.

It’s a start, but Liverpool cannot lowball for long as it will only agitate the Saints – though they’ll know what to expect having dealt with the club quite a few times in the past.

News of the bid came after initial reports that “concrete negotiations” were underway after the 19-year-old gave the “green light” for a move.

Man City have a buyback option of £40 million for Lavia, which comes into effect next summer, Southampton know the value of their player and now it’s up to Liverpool to find common ground.

A cheeky first offer from Liverpool, you’d expect it will not be long before another, hopefully, less cheeky, one is tabled. Watch this space.

3 things today: Fabinho’s pre-season return & Hendo announcement

Fabinho‘s move to Saudi Arabia is in “jeopardy” and, as it stands, he will report for pre-season training with Liverpool on Wednesday – this was unexpected!

Jordan Henderson‘s move, meanwhile, is set to be finalised this week – after 12 years, the captain’s departure is days away.

This Is Anfield held a Q&A with LFC journalist David Lynch discussing all things summer transfers, which you can read in full here!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fabio Carvalho confirms he asked for a Liverpool exit as he divulged on being sold the idea he would play the No. 10 at Anfield. Plenty to read into these comments!

Liverpool have signed a left-sided centre-back, but before you get ahead of yourself he is 14 – although he cost a £800,000, a crazy fee for someone so young.

Rhys Williams‘ loan move has hit an unwanted obstacle with an injury derailing his start at Aberdeen, there’s uncertainty over how long he will be sidelined for

Transfer talk from elsewhere

Remember when Liverpool were linked with Conor Gallagher? Well, Chelsea have rejected a £42m bid from West Ham, they want at least £50! (The Times)

Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea has stalled, with Brighton keen to make defender Levi Colwill part of the deal, would be great if Liverpool just swooped in for both! (The Guardian)

Harry Kane has been offered a new deal worth £400,00 a week and if he doesn’t sign, Tottenham‘s owners want to sell. Bayern Munich have already made two offers. (The Times)

