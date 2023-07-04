With a second midfielder already through the door, Liverpool have quickly turned their attention to a third while one of the current crop attracts interest from afar.

Lavia “increasingly likely”

Romeo Lavia has emerged as Liverpool’s next priority as the summer rebuild of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield shows no signs of slowing down.

Following Sunday’s unveiling of Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds have turned their attention to the Southampton youngster in what would be their third midfield signing of the transfer window.

It comes with reports that interest in Nice’s Khephren Thuram has come to an end, with sights now appearing to be firmly fixed on the 19-year-old Belgian.

This Is Anfield understands that the signing of Szoboszlai ultimately brought Liverpool’s pursuit of Thuram to a conclusion, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg tweeting yesterday evening that the Reds are also “out of the race” for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

All roads lead to Lavia, it seems!

3 things today: Youngster loaned & two attract interest

Liverpool will reportedly listen to offers for Thiago amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Joel Matip is being linked with a move to Besiktas according to Fanatik, not an overly-reliable source but equally not an unfeasible story

Owen Beck has joined Dundee on a season-long loan, becoming the fifth Liverpool player to make a temporary switch this summer

Latest Liverpool FC news

New Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has been linked with an audacious swoop for Jordan Henderson, but that just feels like an easy and convenient rumour to us

Nat Phillips is the subject of interest from Dutch champions Feyenoord, with relegated Leeds also said to be keen on the Bolton Baresi

On the subject of centre-backs, Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias are talking up Liverpool’s interest in Goncalo Inacio, who is said to be “one of the names on the list” for a defensive signing

Premier League chatter

Mason Mount has completed his Man United medical ahead of his £60 million move from Chelsea, he’s good but he’s no Szoboszlai (Sky Sports)

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the club as being “the greatest team in England” in recent years, comments that are sure to go down well with his old supporters at Tottenham (BBC)

Arsenal are “close” to finalising the £105 million to sign Declan Rice, but it feels like we’ve heard that sentence a lot in the last two weeks (Guardian)

Video of the day

The Anfield Road End is coming along nicely ahead of the new season, check out our timelapse footage of the impressive progress here!