Liverpool have welcomed their class of 2023/24 with 12 new contracts for academy players, including a scholarship for Egyptian forward Kareem Ahmed.

Every year, Liverpool finalise a new intake of first-year scholars, as youngsters step up from the under-16s to the exposure of under-18s football.

This summer, the club have announced deals for 12 teenagers who are expected to feature in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad in 2023/24.

That includes six who already made their debuts at that level last season, including 16-year-old Ahmed, the versatile forward who scored on his U18s bow back in December.

He is joined by defenders Carter Pinnington, Luca Furnell-Gill and Lucas Pitt, as well as midfielders Kieran Morrison and Fola Onanuga.

New faces among the first-year scholars are goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, centre-back Louis Enahoro-Marcus, left-back Harry Evers and midfielders Ben Trueman, Emmanuel Airoboma and Clae Ewing.

The U18s began pre-season with two victories over Salford City at the AXA Training Centre, with 1-0 and 3-0 results coming from a pair of 45-minute friendlies.

Onanuga was the sole goalscorer in the 1-0 while Jayden Danns’ brace and Trent Kone-Doherty’s strike sealed the second victory.

A young squad has now travelled out to SuperCupNI, the former Milk Cup, in Northern Ireland, where they face Valencia (July 24), Man United (July 26) and Hertha Berlin (July 28).

Included in that squad are two under-16s players who are yet to sign scholarship terms, those being 15-year-olds DJ Esdaille and Joe Bradshaw.

Pinnington, Pitt, Onanuga, Morrison and Ahmed all started in the under-21s’ 1-0 win over National League side Kidderminster Harriers last week.