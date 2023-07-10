Liverpool have confirmed the names of the next 14 players to return to training on Tuesday, and it includes the Reds’ two newest additions.

Jurgen Klopp welcomed back a small group of eight senior players for the first day of pre-season on Saturday, with the schedule full of testing.

After a break on Sunday, they reported back alongside 10 young players on Monday as they took to the outdoor pitches for ball work for the first time this summer.

And, as planned, the next wave of senior players will report to training on Tuesday with the club now confirming the return of their internationals.

Only Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will return at a later date following their triumph in the U21 Euros with England on Saturday.

Notably, this group of players includes new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who will report for their first day as Liverpool players.

They will not be short on new team-mates to meet after 12 youngsters joined members of the senior team in training on Monday, meaning there could be up to 30 players to meet on day one.

They will undergo the lactate test with the others as the club assess the fitness levels of each of their players before they head off to Germany for their training camp later in the week.

The Reds have five pre-season friendlies this summer, with two in Germany – against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth – before meeting Leicester and Bayern Munich in Singapore.

The fifth and final game will be against SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale on August 7, six days before the Premier League opener at Chelsea.