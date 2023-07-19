A new video shows exactly how the expanded Anfield Road Stand will look once complete later this summer, revealing new details and impressive views.

In a video obtained by This Is Anfield, we can see how Anfield will look once it hosts 61,000 supporters.

Up until now, the final design was based off visual renders from before the project started almost two years ago, so this new video shows slight changes and new details.

Firstly, we can see how the exterior of the stand will look, including the entrances to the new undercover fan zone beneath the newly expanded stand.

The new fan zone will feature entertainment, musical acts and food outlets for fans.

The new stand, which will accommodate around 16,000 supporters, will feature improved facilities for supporters and expanded concourses for those in the lower tier.

A look at how the stairways to the stands will look upon completion, similar in style to the Main Stand.

We can also see how it will look on a matchday with Anfield Road itself closed off and supporters able to walk outside, with new access walkways connecting the stadium to Stanley Park.

There will also be more turnstiles for visiting fans, who will be housed in the same area of the lower tier as previously.

A new square outside the Shankly Gates will feature supporters’ names on ‘Anfield Forever’ stones.

Once inside, have a look at the incredible view, taking in the beauty of the Kop with absolutely no obstructed views!

Watch the video below:

Liverpool’s first home game of the season, against Bournemouth on August 19, is just a month away.

On Monday, the club postponed the members ticket sale until the licensing certificate can be granted from the Liverpool City Council once test events have been held.

A new pitch has been installed in recent weeks, ready for the new season.