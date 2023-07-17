★ PREMIUM
Training, transfers and ‘tapping up’ claims – Latest LFC News

With the Reds sweating in double sessions in Germany ahead of their first friendly this week, we’re bringing you the latest from the training camp as well as all of the usual transfer shenanigans.

 

Pre-season footage galore!

Liverpool have reached day three of their Baden-Wurttemberg camp and spirits appear to be high throughout the squad as they prepare for a first ball to be kicked on Wednesday night.

The bikes have been out again as the players navigated their way to and from training with many displaying different techniques to scale a particularly large gradient, more on that later!

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Monday, July 17, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah rides a bicyle to a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The latest training photos have shown the Reds cycling through the town of Donaueschingen and include another appearance from new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Captain Jordan Henderson was also among the group despite having agreed terms to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, your guess is as good as ours regarding how that situation is all going to play out.

 

3 things today: Colwill ‘tapping up’ & Morton absence explained

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Germany's Jan Thielmann (R) icb England's Levi Colwill during the International friendly between England Under-21’s and Germany Under-21’s at Bramall Lane. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • According to Felix Johnston on Twitter, Chelsea are considering reporting Liverpool for their conduct in pursuing Levi Colwill. Nope, we’re not sure where that one has come from either!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, July 26, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon (L) walks back to the team hotel with press officer Kevin Guy after a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool have fully installed a new playing surface at Anfield as the completion of the new stand edges closer

  • On that subject, Naby Keita has picked up yet another injury that will keep him out of the start of the season with his new club Werder Bremen

 

Premier League update

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (not pictured) scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.

  • It’s been a tough couple of days for Harry Maguire, first losing the Man United captaincy and then being the subject of a failed West Ham loan attempt (Guardian)

  • Ange Postecoglou described his chat with Harry Kane as ‘nothing earth-shattering’, news which will no doubt put Spurs fans at ease (BBC)

  • Chelsea are set to improve their bid for Moises Caicedo to £70 million, too late for us to make a cheeky enquiry? (Evening Standard)

 

Video of the day

It will make you laugh and probably raise your eyebrows, but here’s some great footage of the Reds cycling up a steep hill on the way back from training on day three in Germany.

Happy Monday!

