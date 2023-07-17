With the Reds sweating in double sessions in Germany ahead of their first friendly this week, we’re bringing you the latest from the training camp as well as all of the usual transfer shenanigans.

Pre-season footage galore!

Liverpool have reached day three of their Baden-Wurttemberg camp and spirits appear to be high throughout the squad as they prepare for a first ball to be kicked on Wednesday night.

The bikes have been out again as the players navigated their way to and from training with many displaying different techniques to scale a particularly large gradient, more on that later!

The latest training photos have shown the Reds cycling through the town of Donaueschingen and include another appearance from new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Captain Jordan Henderson was also among the group despite having agreed terms to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, your guess is as good as ours regarding how that situation is all going to play out.

3 things today: Colwill ‘tapping up’ & Morton absence explained

According to Felix Johnston on Twitter, Chelsea are considering reporting Liverpool for their conduct in pursuing Levi Colwill. Nope, we’re not sure where that one has come from either!

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will join up with the rest of the squad in Germany this week following their glorious U21 Euros campaign with England

The reason for Tyler Morton‘s absence from the training camp has been explained

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have fully installed a new playing surface at Anfield as the completion of the new stand edges closer

Kaide Gordon has ended his 17-month wait to return to training following his long-standing fitness complications

On that subject, Naby Keita has picked up yet another injury that will keep him out of the start of the season with his new club Werder Bremen

Premier League update

It’s been a tough couple of days for Harry Maguire, first losing the Man United captaincy and then being the subject of a failed West Ham loan attempt (Guardian)

Ange Postecoglou described his chat with Harry Kane as ‘nothing earth-shattering’, news which will no doubt put Spurs fans at ease (BBC)

Chelsea are set to improve their bid for Moises Caicedo to £70 million, too late for us to make a cheeky enquiry? (Evening Standard)

Video of the day

It will make you laugh and probably raise your eyebrows, but here’s some great footage of the Reds cycling up a steep hill on the way back from training on day three in Germany.

Happy Monday!