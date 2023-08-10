Loanee Calvin Ramsay is set for an additional spell on the sidelines after suffering another injury hitch.

The full-back is currently on loan at Preston North End after his 2022/23 season was cut short by a knee injury in February.

Ramsay made just two senior appearances for the Reds last season as he played understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, securing a move to Deepdale in June in a hunt for more playing time.

He had been expected to be involved in his side’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Salford on Tuesday night, but Preston boss Ryan Lowe has since confirmed a fresh bump in the road towards his competitive return.

Speaking ahead of Preston’s clash with Sunderland this weekend, Lowe explained: “Yeah, [he has had] a little setback. That’s why he hasn’t been in the squad.”

The extent of Ramsay’s fitness issue is currently undisclosed, with some speculation emerging about a potential return to his parent club to continue his recovery.

Those claims were swiftly dismissed by Lowe, with Ramsay expected to see out his season-long deal despite the latest injury problem.

“I’ve just been told about some rumours of him going back to Liverpool and stuff – that is a load of nonsense,” he continued.

“I don’t know where you get it from or who says it, but Calvin has got a 12-month loan agreement with us. He’s had a little setback and we’ll make sure we get him fit and ready for when he’s available.

“I know what has happened but I am not going to tell you. When there is news to tell you we will tell you, but for now he’s just had a setback and he is doing what he needs to do.”

It remains unclear when Ramsay will make his full return to action, but it appears there is at least a degree of optimism that he will be able to play a role for the Championship side this season.

Liverpool will be hoping that the young Scot can make an impact when he does return to the pitch, with last season’s loanee and fellow right-back Conor Bradley looking to make his mark this season despite recently suffering an injury setback of his own.