Speculation over Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future at Liverpool has quietened in recent weeks, and the Irishman now appears to be short of suitors.

Towards the end of last season, Kelleher was widely tipped to leave Anfield in search of regular first-team football over the summer.

A host of clubs across the Premier League and beyond were touted with an interest, but the 24-year-old has remained part of Liverpool’s pre-season plans.

After appearances in warmup friendlies, Kelleher appears set to spend the new campaign as backup to Alisson again, with Adrian also in tow having signed a new contract.

This is despite Brentford, who were weighing up a deal for the goalkeeper, agreeing a deal to sell David Raya to Arsenal.

The Athletic are among those to report on the package worth up to £30 million, with Raya joining the Gunners as rival to Aaron Ramsdale.

While that could prompt speculation over a move for Kelleher, Brentford have, in fact, already signed Raya’s replacement.

The London club brought in Dutch stopper Mark Flekken from SC Freiburg in an £11 million deal at the end of May, and the 30-year-old has started their last four friendlies.

Brentford also have former Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha in their squad, meaning unless the Albanian seeks a move, Kelleher will be out of the picture.

Similar can be said of both Tottenham, who have signed Guglielmo Vicario for an initial £17.2 million, and Brighton, who sold Robert Sanchez to Chelsea and secured Bart Verbruggen for £16.3 million.

Wolves have been credited with an interest in Kelleher but, with the club asset-stripping and now without a manager, a switch seems highly unlikely.

Liverpool value their second-choice goalkeeper at around £20 million and there had been suggestions a buy-back clause would be negotiated in any sale.

More realistic now, though, is that Kelleher will stay on Merseyside – with no hint as of yet that he would be unwilling to do so.